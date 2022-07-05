What I have noticed about myself all through high school, college, and now in my job is that I have such a hard time focusing on one thing at once without having something to keep my attention.
When I am at work writing or doing something for my interviews for the future, I have to have music playing in my headphones, or I cannot focus on anything.
This is not new to me, but as I have gotten older, I have noticed that many other people in my generation have the same issue.
I was born in 2000, so I am on the older side of generation Z; however, that also means I have grown up with all of the technology we have around us now.
My generation has grown up in a society of overstimulation and excessive amounts of things happening around them all the time, and I think this has caused us to need this type of chaos around us all the time in order to bring ourselves in and focus.
We’ve always had phones, TV, tablets, and radio, and for the most part, we were not restricted with time on these devices.
Now I am not saying that our parents should have restricted these things from us because we all know that the children will find ways to get their fill of their technology, but I do think the amount of time we were allowed to indulge in these devices has severely effected Generation Z’s ability to focus.
I can vividly remember sitting in my living room with one headphone in my ear, the TV playing in the background while I switched between looking at my iPod and reading a book.
Back then, that felt like a very reasonable thing to do, but looking back on it, I think, “Wow, maybe that was a bit much to be doing all at once.”
Through high school, I needed to have music playing for me to be able to do my homework because sitting in silence made me uncomfortable and unable to pay attention to my work.
This actually posed a problem for me when I started doing standardized testing and had to sit in silence to take a test for hours upon hours. I feel that my grade on these test may have been impacted by this factor as well, and many people in my generation would say the same thing.
Through college, I would need to have a TV show or movie playing in the background in order for me to focus on the work I was doing, and most times, I would also have my phone near me which would also distract me at times.
Though I know having my phone near me was my own doing, in my last year of college, our textbooks and all of our work went digital. My school gave every student iPads and Apple Pencils to use for school work and that we could keep once we finished school.
The downside of this was that people with iPhones like myself connected out Apple ID to our iPads in order to set them up, so I would get all the notifications from my phone on my iPad. I could see texts, calls, social media notifications, and other things like emails.
Although the iPads may have had some downsides, I was very grateful to get one from my school, and I was able to finish my degree because of it.
While I do feel the effects of technology on my generation’s ability to focus, I do think that it has had some positive effects as well.
Many older generations struggle to multitask, but my generation knows no other way but to do a million things at once. We also have great time management skills for the most part because that is all we’ve ever done.
In college, I had three jobs my junior year while playing two sports and taking a full course load. I could switch from writing a five page essay to creating a social media post graphic for one of my jobs to writing interview questions for my other job only to switch back to writing my essay again all within 20 minutes.
I also did really well being able to manage my time. I could go to all my class, go to work, go to practice, and then do homework all before 10 p.m., which was a normal day for me.
So, while technology has definitely created some focusing issues for younger generations, I think it has also helped to evolve them into more efficient workers.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
