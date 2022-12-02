Tazewell, Va. — Tazewell County Career and Technical Center will offer a free adult mechatronics course. The course will start on Monday, January 9, 2023, and will run through March 2, 2023. The eight-week course will be held Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. each evening. Students are required to have their OSHA 10 certification prior to this class. Please contact us if you are interested but currently do not have this certification.
Adult classes will also be canceled when Tazewell County Public Schools are closed. There will be no class on Monday, January 16, 2023, as school is closed in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Additional days may be added to the end of the course if we are closed excessively due to inclement weather.
At the end of the course, students will have the opportunity to sit for the NOCTI FANUC Certified Robot Operator certification test which will also be free to take for students registered in the class. To register, or for more information about the course, contact our CTE Director, Cynthia Hurley by calling 276.988. 5511 ext. 2375 or via email at clhurley@tcpsva.org. Those interested in signing up for the course are encouraged to reserve their spots quickly. There are only 20 available spots for the course.
