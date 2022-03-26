Charleston, W. Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) honored 101 educators this evening as part of the annual National Board Certification (NBC) Recognition Celebration. This year, 35 educators are newly certified and 66 renewed their certification during the 2020 – 2021 school year.
National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States. Much like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure. The rigorous process – which can take three years to complete – includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike. We commend our educators’ commitment to pursue this important credential, especially during the challenging times we have experienced over the past two years.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs, 17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs, and 19th in the nation for the number of NBC renewals. Currently, there are 1,144 NBCTs in the Mountain State.
In addition, West Virginia is one of 25 states that compensates NBCTs and is one of 21 states that reimburses all associated NBC fees. This support includes an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE and additional salary enhancements offered by most counties. WVDE also provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.
Local teacher who are newly inducted NBCT are Lelia Carver and Samantha Dove from Mercer County. Renewing this year were: Ashley Shaw and Emily Smith of Mercer County
