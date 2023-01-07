As we start the new year, there is also the beginning of many New Year resolutions that people are trying to establish to better themselves.
Personally, I can’t think of a resolution that I’ve ever actually followed through with in all my 23 years of life.
I’ve only known a few people who have actually done what they said they were going to do, though that was mostly them giving something up for lent.
I think resolutions are a good thing and all, but for the most part I feel that when we set these new terms for ourselves, we do them for maybe a week or two and then give up.
Changing a lifestyle that you have developed over many years of life is hard whether it’s something as small as starting to go to the gym a few times a week or something big like overcoming an addiction such as smoking.
In order to actually succeed at the change you want to make in your life, you have to be very resilient and determined to actually make the difference.
Most people just make up things to be resolutions on a whim just to tell people that they are going to do it rather than actually putting words to action.
It’s also a different kind of determination that is needed to be successful at maintaining a New Year’s resolution.
I’ve always considered myself a particularly driven and determined person.
I’ve been an athlete my whole life along with being a very successful student by maintaining high grade averages.
I work very hard to be good at things, and I want to be successful in all the things that I do, but I have tried to set resolutions for myself that I have yet to be able to actually fulfill.
I can’t remember how many times I’ve told myself that I’m going to start working out weekly just to keep in shape, but I could never force myself to actually do it and have the motivation to continue it.
Growing up, I was the type of person who rarely wore nicer casual clothes like jeans and nice shirts on the regular.
I was a sweatpants and hoodie type of person, and many times I tried to set the resolution that I would change that about myself.
I always said I would put more effort into myself and appearance, and I would do it for a week or a week and half maximum.
It was not something that I would deem as a hard task, but to me, that was changing something that I had become so accustomed to that it was like changing a major part of myself.
Since working an actual full-time job, I have obviously had to change that thing about myself and dress more work-appropriate clothing instead of sweatpants everyday.
Though, if that change was ever made to dress-code, I would not be upset about it.
The conclusion that I have reached about resolutions is that I do not have the willpower to succeed in them, but I do applaud the people that do.
This is not to say that giving up on resolutions is necessary for everyone, but I do think a majority of us need to face a bit of reality and just skip the part of coming up with something we know we are not going to change about ourselves.
I also don’t want to discourage people from making resolutions, but I do want to warn that it may be a good idea to start small when making changes for the new year.
If you already have resolutions set for this year, I bid you good luck and hope all works out.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
