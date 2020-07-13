BLUEFIELD — Sarah Turner wrote her first song as a teenager. Her father overheard her singing and being a songwriter himself, he asked to hear the song. He was so impressed that he told Sarah that if she wrote two more songs, he would take her to audition at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn.
Turner grew up around music, the daughter of a member of the local band, The Turner Brothers, she said music can be infectious in a family like that. Turner wrote “a song and a half,” and begged her dad to head to Nashville, promising to finish the song on the way.
“I went to Nashville and I auditioned at The Bluebird and fell in love with the city and continued to make trips down here and ended up transferring to college down here and now I have been here almost nine years,” Turner said.
According to their website, “The Bluebird Cafe is one of the world’s preeminent listening rooms that has gained worldwide recognition as a songwriter’s performance space where the ‘heroes behind the hits’ perform their own songs; songs that have been recorded by chart-topping artists in all genres of music...Located in a small strip mall outside of downtown Nashville, the 90 seat venue is unassuming in appearance, but some of the most significant songwriters and artists have performed in this room. Our reputation as a listening room originates from the acoustic, singer/songwriter style music that is performed here nightly.”
While some may not have heard of it, The Bluebird Cafe is a Nashville institution and Turner auditioned to play there as a teenager.
“They have an audition process that is a very long process. You sign up online and then they hold auditions sporadically throughout the year. You go to Nashville, and if it doesn’t fill up before you get in, you get to go and do the audition,” Turner explained. “The audition process is at 9 a.m. on a Sunday morning and you go and stand in line and they bring you in and you play the first chorus of a song and the first audition, I did not make it.”
Turner recalls receiving the email informing her that she did not pass the audition process, and her immediate thought was, “okay, when is the next audition.” Turner passed her second audition and played three songs for the crowd that very night.
“When I went and did that, I remember my mom, my dad, my grandmother, and my best friend all came. We made a weekend out of it and it just felt like the coolest thing ever to actually get to play at the Bluebird,” Turner said. “It is a cool feeling, knowing that people are genuinely interested in seeing people that might not necessarily be known yet. It makes you feel good knowing that people are interested to learn about you and that is one of the biggest things about The Bluebird, is that people go to hear up and coming performers. Just the Bluebird in itself, just the history and the cool factor that place has when you get to go and play it is just an awesome feeling.”
Turner went on to study the recording industry with an emphasis on music business at Middle Tennesee State University.
“When I transferred to Middle Tennessee, my degree was to be the business side of the music industry. I knew that as a songwriter and an artist, getting the degree was not going to necessarily help me on the creative side of things, but having that degree and that foundation and understanding for how the business works helped in more ways than I will ever be able to pinpoint,” Turner said. “Just studying the way music publishing works and the way labels function, what artist’s managers do, what booking agents do, and the whole overview of what makes up this industry.”
Turner moved from Bluefield, W.Va. to Nashville in 2011 to pursue a career as a country music artist. In that time, she has written stories for Gretchen Wilson, Tyler Farr, Alan Jackson and many more. She was working for a publishing guild and one of her coworkers asked if she would like to write with Gretchen Wilson, she, of course, said yes.
“I think I was about six months into my publishing deal so I was pretty early into the writing community of writing with people who had publishing guilds,” Turner said. “So I got to write with her, there was another person in the room and we wrote that song, ‘Lil Gretta and she had actually come in with that idea as something that she thought would be cool for me to record, which was awesome that she thought of me. I always think back on that story, just being so young and new to the writing scene, having the opportunity to write with such an incredible female, looking back on that it would be cool now, but just knowing how young I was back then, that was really awesome.”
However, the road to a music career in Nashville is not a straight line. Turner was working in Nashville for four years before she signed her first publishing deal. Then she was in a lot of writing rooms, honing her craft and dialing in a sound that sounded like her.
“I would say my sound is country, with a little bit of an edge. I really wanted to capture a sound that feels traditional but in a fresh way. I have always really admired Leanne Womack, I feel like she has heavily influenced a lot of my stuff as well as the Dixie Chicks and Miranda Lambert. Country with a little bit of an edge is how I would describe it.”
After years of work, Turner released her first single as an artist, “Save Me the Trouble,” on July 12.
“I wrote with a couple of my good friends, Ryan Beaver and Jake Mitchell. The day that we went into write, I had thrown out the title and before I could even say anything else about the song, Jake kind of turned his chair around and told us how he thought we should do it and it was exactly what I was thinking and then Ryan started spitting out a couple of the lines that ended up being in the song and I feel like that was just one of those days that we all came in on the same page,” Turner recalled. “I remember pretty early into that song thinking, ‘oh this is going to be a really good one.’ I walked away from it and it was kind of the song that set in motion me, knowing that I needed to go in and record some songs and I just knew I had to put it out.”
The song, “Save Me the Trouble,” is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, Pandora and anywhere else listeners stream music. For more information about Turner’s work, visit sarahallisonturner.com.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
