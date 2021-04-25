I was carefully transcribing a recent interview when a screeching noise broke through my headphones: the building’s fire alarm was sounding off.
I’ve worked in a few different offices in my career, but The Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s fire alarm is the loudest alarm I have ever heard. In a bustling newsroom, with a police scanner, I am glad the alarm is loud. However, as I gathered my “essentials” from my desk to evacuate, I struggled to carry my laptop while also trying to cover my ears for protection from the noise.
For those of you who may not know, I am not only the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor, I am also the Associate Editor of our magazine, Prerogative Magazine. We are currently in a stage of production I’ve always called, “print week.” I picked up that phrase, print week (the final week of layout and design before the publication goes to the printer) from my first job after college at a health and fitness magazine company. In fact, that office’s fire alarm might be the only one that rivals The Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s. As a start-up, we worked out of a building on Marshall University’s campus, and as I followed my coworkers down the stairs this week, I was reminded of countless times college kids would pull the alarm in Smith Hall, and we had to evacuate along with them. Inevitably, fire alarms disrupt my print week.
When the alarm sounded this week, my first thought was not to grab my purse, but my magazine binder full of layouts, notes, and contact information. Once my notebooks and laptop were securely tucked in the crook of my arm, I threw my purse over my shoulder and followed my coworkers out of the building. I know, evacuation is the priority when an alarm goes off, not material things but I was acting on instinct at that moment. My own voice echoed in my head, “no, I am not losing Destinations again.”
Last year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we put our annual travel edition, Destinations, on hold. It did not seem appropriate at the time to publish a tourism and travel magazine. A year later, after planning and discussion, we decided to go ahead with Destinations 2021.
So, with everything I might need to re-do the magazine from scratch in my arms, I joined my coworkers in the yard beside our building. The fire department arrived shortly and walked through the entire building before we could reenter. At first, I paced and thought about sitting down right there in the grass and working on my laptop. However, once it became clear there was no clear emergency, we started to visit with one another. Those of us who work in different departments haven’t seen each other much in this age of socially distant work. We caught up with one another, masked up and outside, chatting about how beautiful the weather was for a fire alarm.
As time wore on, my friend, Bernice Allen (Single Copy Manager of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Circulation Department), and I sat down on my sweater in the grass and enjoyed the sunshine. We laughed, watched a colony of ants we’d accidentally sat too close to work, and enjoyed our time outside, and with each other.
I have spent the past few weeks at my desk, interviewing countless park employees and tourism specialists, written articles about our parks and trails, used up all my adjectives to describe our state’s natural beauty, picked from photos of gorgeous waterfalls, flowers, or even horses while designing the magazine, but it was all on a computer screen.
All it took was a false alarm of the fire alarm to get me outside to appreciate the things I’d spent the last few weeks writing about. The scent of earth and grass stuck to my sweater for the rest of the day, a friendly reminder of the experiences I’m so excited to share with you in our upcoming edition of Destinations, a special edition of Prerogative Magazine, a product of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.