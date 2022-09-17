Fall is in the air, and the chilly days that come along with it is starting to creep in slowly with cooler mornings and nights, but that is not the only change that will be coming more prominently with the shift in season.
The leaves will soon be changing to the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, and will give magical sights to the mountains.
This is one of my most favorite aspects of the fall season especially because I now live in the middle of the mountains where we are really up close to the beauty of the trees.
Fall foliage is a staple feature in Appalachian beauty, and I feel that it is not talked about enough, but recognition is slowly starting to rise among those outside of Appalachia.
Many people are starting to realize the beauty of this area and are coming here for vacations and short getaways.
Being the Lifestyles Editor at the Daily Telegraph has given me the opportunity to really explore the area and meet those people that are coming here from out of state to see what West Virginia and Virginia have to offer.
Bluefield and the surrounding areas have become a tourist attraction because of things that we offer like ATV riding, historic districts like on Mercer Street in Princeton, state parks, and many other things, and while all of those things bring people here, the thing that keeps them coming back is the beauty of the area.
I am from the Appalachian region, so I have grown up around all of this my whole life. I am used to seeing the leaves change in the fall, seeing the snow in the winter, seeing the bloom of flowers in the spring, and seeing the full growth of green trees in the summer.
However, there are people who did not grow up seeing those things every year like those of us who grew up here did.
One of my best friends that I made in college was from southern California, and overtime the seasons would change, she would always say she had never seen anything like the way it is here.
She always loved watching the leaves change colors and messing with them when they fell to the ground.
She loved the snow because they don’t really get snow where she is from, so it is something that made her very giddy and excited.
That is just one example of someone getting to experience the beauty of the area.
I think another thing that is important to remember with the upcoming changing of the leaves and their eventual fall from the trees is that it is natural to have leaves on the ground at this time of year.
Raking leaves to clean up you yard or the road a bit is fine, but maybe don’t get rid of them by putting them in trash bags and such.
Because it is the natural cycle of things for the leaves to fall to the ground, it is a good thing they are there.
I know that they can smother your yard and prevent growth of grass in the future, but there is an alternative to raking and disposal.
According to environmental scientists, you can just grind them up and leave them where they are.
If you have lots of big piles of leaves or trees dumping lots of leaves in your yard, the experts say you should be good to just mow over them with a munching blade around once a week.
This will not only save you a trip to the landfill, but it will help improve our planet’s health.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
