GRUNDY, VA — Southern Gap Elk Fest winners were named in a variety of competitions and in the Mountain Arts Showcase as Elk Fest 2021 drew to a close in October.
In the Mountain Arts Showcase, Keela Keene won Best in Show and was third in the original art adult category.
The showcase featured the original art of adults and youth in painting, photography and miscellaneous arts categories. Elk Fest attendees had the opportunity to vote and pick the Best in Show winner.
Mountain Arts Showcase winners were as follows:
Original Art Teen Youth: Diana Polycarp, first; and Jean Raphael Rwema, second.
Original Art Youth: Elshaddai Teshome, first; Amen Teshome, second; and Kailee Hylton, third.
Miscellaneous Art Youth: Ella Yontz, first.
Original Art Adult: Ashley Mullins, first; Patti Hertzog, second; and Keene, third.
Miscellaneous Art Adult: Vanessa Dotson, first; Isaac Hylton, second; and Eddie Lockhart, third.
The Mountain Arts Showcase was sponsored by West River Conveyors and Machinery and Legacy Bank.
Winners were also named in the Mountain Games, sponsored by Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure. The winner of the women’s stone toss was Skye Turner. The winner of the men’s stone toss was Kelly Robinson.
In the Tug of War competition, the “Quarter Pounder and Fries” team comprised of Billie Campbell, Darren Waite, David Rose and Jet Taylor were the winners.
In the Great Pumpkin Hunt, Ryianna Hoyle, was the winner.
Elk Fest 2021 was hosted by Buchanan County Tourism, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure and the Visitor Center, SWVA Sportsmen and the SWVA Coalfields Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Additional sponsors included Noah Horn Well Drilling; the Boys and Girls Club of Central Appalachia; Branch Builds/VMDO Architects/Quesenberry/Terra Tech Engineering; Coronado Coal; Southwest Virginia Professional Insurance; West River Conveyors and Machinery; Mountaineer Farms; Hillcom; Mountain Suzuki; Legacy Bank; the Woods, Water and Wildlife Foundation; the Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce; and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.