BLUEFIELD — Parents and educators throughout the community have found creative ways to keep their children happy, healthy and educated during the COVID-19 and subsequent self-quarantine.
Jamie Null, the Executive Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau is working from home while also caring for her four-year-old son, Tanner.
“The hardest part has been me trying to work from home, and then also be a mom to him and make sure that he is doing things that engage him like letters and numbers,” Null said. “That has kind of been the hardest part, trying to make him understand that I have to work too.”
Null said that normally her son attends preschool for a couple of days a week, for a half-day and then spends the rest of the day with his grandparents. “He has been used to going to my parents but we are social distancing from my parents because they are older, so he has definitely been thrown off his normal routine,” Null said.
The family has been keeping in contact via video calls, but the quarantine has been hard for the Null family in particular.
“I have a stepdaughter, but she lives with her mom, so as a family, for us it has been hard because we are not able to see her because we want to make sure that she is safe,” Null said. “For social distancing, we are not getting her on our weekends, so that has been hard too because Tanner and Kinley (Null’s stepdaughter) are really close and they can’t see each other so we have been Facetime calling and stuff like that, just staying tied to each other via technology.”
Since Tanner Null is just four, he does not have school work to keep up with like other children may be dealing with under the “Stay At Home” order from W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice. Null said she gives him educational games and worksheets to work on, but he enjoys spending a lot of time outside.
“He has been running around the yard, he washed cars, any time that the sun has been out, we have been outside and take a walk, just trying to break up the day and go for walks,” Null said. “It has been really nice and we will probably do that this evening again when my husband gets home from work.”
One aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic that parents are struggling with is explaining the situation to their children without scaring them.
“He kind of understands that there are germs and he has been praying that God will clean the earth,” Null said. “That has been his little prayer that we say at nighttime, that God will clean the earth.”
Another local family, the Ellisons, have come up with some very creative ways to keep their children entertained. Shane and Melissa Ellison shared some of their experience in an email to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“We built monkey bars, ropes course, and pipe traverse under our deck two weekends ago when this all started,” Shane Ellison wrote in the email. “Our two daughters Rain 9, and Samantha 16, have been spending 20 to 30 minutes a day on it. Rain has been doing online gymnastics and also rides her bike in the evening.”
Outside of exercise, the Ellisons are also keeping their daughters educated and busy during the quarantined.
“They’ve been doing their school assignments, and spend 30 minutes a day playing an instrument,” Shane Ellison shared. “We’ve been able to do family dinners too. Their mom works at the hospital and has been going to work every day. I work IT for Virginia Tech and have been home with the kids and working from home.”
Brittany Atkins is a second-grade teacher at Cross Lanes Elementary School in Cross Lanes, W.Va. Her son, Lane, 8 is in her second-grade class. She is now teaching him and the rest of his class from home, while also caring for the family’s infant daughter, Lacie, while her husband, Jeremy Atkins, still has to leave the house for work as an essential employee.
Brittany Atkins said that sticking to a schedule and routine has been helpful for her son.
“We are doing the things that we do in class,” Atkins said. “We are trying to stick with the core things that he would need to know and we set aside a time in the morning, we try to start at 9 a.m. and it usually takes about an hour or an hour and a half for school in the morning. That is where he is working and settling down to do his worksheets and I help him with those things.”
Atkins said that she is doing her best to keep Lane creatively stimulated while being stuck at home. She said he plays outside a lot, but if the weather is bad, they do crafts inside.
“We try not to stay in front of the TV all day and of course with Lacie, I have a lot on my hands,” Atkins said. “For Lane, I try to get his creativity moving. He has built and painted a little airplane this week, we play board games, he plays outside if the weather is nice. If the weather is not nice, for example, this week, we found some old cardboard from diaper boxes for Lacie and he cut them up and made them a helmet and a shield and just trying to be creative around the house.”
As a teacher, Atkins said she misses her students, but she does a read-along with them on a Facebook group every day and is doing her best to help their parents learn how to teach them from home.
“I miss them throughout the day, just some of the fun stuff that we do together,” Atkins said. “It is a really good way for them to see my face and I will be able to start seeing them virtually when I start assessing them on the material I have given them so I am excited about that.”
Without being able to go to the school to put packages together for the students, Atkins said that teaching from home has been a lot more work.
“Since the quarantine happened and the stay at home policy from the Governor, I am not really going to school to get packages together anymore,” Atkins said. “They have their textbooks and workbooks for the entire year and I spent about two hours this morning writing lesson plans to send to the parents about what to do there and writing test questions, it is just a lot more work from home than it is in the classroom.”
Atkins said that she used to teach in the public school system and it is comforting for her to know that her students are taken care of at home. She said she feels for the public school teachers that are worried about their students right now.
“I used to teach in public schools but I am now at Cross Lanes Christian School and it is a different environment,” Atkins said. “I know that my students are taken care of, I know they are being fed, clothed and bathed while they are not with me. It is a whole different atmosphere and I can see why the public school teachers are concerned for their kids because sometimes the public teacher’s classroom is those children’s safe place and I do not have to worry about that with my kids.”
In the smaller setting she teaches in now, she can be much more hands-on with her student’s parents.
“Most of my parents have been pretty supportive and encouraging and I really appreciate that,” Atkins said. “Of course, a lot of the parents have questions about testing and where this is going to go because they are concerned about their children’s education.”
There are a lot of online programs and free classes being released daily across the country for children who are new to homeschooling. Closer to home, The Buchanan County Public Library is posting their storytime program online, in addition to a lot of other resources.
“Before we were in quarantine, I had my kids come in and we would do not only stories and songs, but we would do crafts and playtime and stuff like that,” Teresa Matney, the Children’s Librarian at the Buchanan County Library said. “Without the kids coming in we are doing more of reading books, singing songs, we are not doing a craft of course.”
Matney does two to three classes per week. Last week she filmed a video outside and explained why flower beds need to be weeded and what kind of sun protection they’ll need.
“We read a book on plants and I think next week I am going to go outside, we have a bluebird nest outside, and we are going to learn about bluebirds next week,” Matney said. “We are scheduled to open back up on April 6th, we hope we are back open by then because we have a kids community garden here and they each have their own space so in April we would be cleaning our garden off and getting the soil ready to accept our bulbs and seeds. I am going to do that part, but we are going to talk about why we need to get the soil ready and what little creatures we can look for like worms and snails and all that.”
Matney said her online programs have been met with much praise, not just from children and parents, but some adults in the community as well.
“We have had a really good response from the community,” Matney said. “I miss them and they miss me, but they can leave questions or comments and in the next video we will try to answer the questions and comments. It keeps them engaged and they want to hear their own name, they really enjoy that. Surprisingly, we have had just as many adults call in and tell us they are enjoying our videos, which is nice”
The Buchanan County Library also started a program called ‘community read.’ Everyone is reading the same book, The Little House in the Big Woods, by Laura Ingalls Wilder. For people who may not own the book, or a device like an iPad or Kindle to access it, the library is mailing books to them, postage paid both ways. This program has actually been going on at the library for a while but is especially relevant now. In addition, the Buchanan County Library is offering a temporary electronic access card for 60 days.
“The book is probably more age-appropriate for younger readers, but it is a great opportunity for older readers to revisit their childhood because this is a book that they would have read when they were about 10 years old,” Matney said. “If you do not have a library card, right now you can go and call in and we are going to give you a temporary electronic access card that is good for 60 days. They can call in at the library, we are open Monday through Saturday, our staff is still here, but we are closed to the public right now.”
The Buchanan County Library also has a program called Universal Class, a continuing education program available online.
“You can go in with a library card and it is free classes, over 500 classes, anywhere from cake decorating to dog grooming,” Matney said. “What is really great is it has over 40 homeschooling classes. Right now where the parents are kind of stuck, you can go on there for free and take a basic math class, or algebra class so that way they can help with their homework with a teacher actually on-screen teach you so you can teach them or let them watch it.”
While the world is living in unprecedented times of isolation and fear amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Matney has found a silver lining in her community.
“In a way, I think this has actually brought our community together because we are all in this together and a lot of people think that by reading a book it takes you away from something, I think it is the opposite,” Matney said. “I think when you read a book, you can share your burdens with the characters. Instead of carrying that burden, you can spread it out with the characters in the book.”
