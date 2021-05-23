BLUEFIELD — Dreama Denver wants the readers of her award-winning memoir to know that no matter the trials and tribulations of life, “You can survive.”
Dreama Denver was married to Bob Denver for 30 years before his passing in 2005.
Denver is no stranger to loss and heartache in her life. However, joy and happiness are not strangers to her either.
In her award-winning memoir, “Gilligan’s Dreams; The Other Side of the Island,” from publisher Headline Books, Denver chronicles the behind-the-scenes story of both the showbiz success and the behind-the-scenes family life of one of television’s most popular and enduring stars.
“This is the journey of two imperfect people who fit perfectly together,” Denver said. “Losing Bob was the most difficult thing I’ve ever faced, but his love left me stronger, more focused, and in the end, able to survive even when I thought I couldn’t. Being loved by this man was the greatest gift of my life.”
•••
Dreama Denver’s “big break” in show business came when, as a young college student, she noticed advertisements posted around campus. The posters announced Walt Disney World was holding interviews/auditions for its new Florida park.
“I went in to interview and that was very exciting for a nineteen-year-old to get to see Disney, to see the people there, to be interviewed by them, and to be one of the first 40 original cast members,” Denver said. “We started working for them before they even opened Disney World. We worked at the Hilton for about a year and then they moved us over to the park, prior to the opening and I got to do tour guides for a little while. They moved us around and had us get a taste of everything they had at that time.”
As one of the “first 40” at Disney World, Denver and other original cast members had personal connections with the Disney family.
“If you were one of the first 40, the big wigs from the west coast knew you, and they knew you by name and all of that. We were told to call everybody by their first names, so it was never Mr. Disney, it was so weird when you are nineteen years old and calling Roy Disney, ‘Roy’ but that is what I had to do,” Denver said. “Now, Walt (Disney) had passed away at this time, but Roy Disney was still alive then. I was doing theater locally at night there in Orlando, Fla. and he had reservations to come see me in Guys and Dolls.”
Denver recalls a conversation with Roy Disney when he asked her what she wanted to do in her career. She told him she wanted to be an actress. He responded with a piece of advice that has stuck with her for nearly five decades.
“I thought that he was probably going to cast me in a Disney movie or something, you are 19 years old with stars in your eyes and you don’t know the difference,” Denver said. “And he looks at me and goes, ‘I don’t care how much money they offer you, I don’t care what they tell you they are going to do for your career, don’t ever take your clothes off.’ I would never, at any age have even thought about doing that but it was just so funny. That was the acting advice that I got from Roy Disney, and I followed it to the letter, never did I take my clothes off.”
Denver’s next big break in show business came when she was cast in a show with Sal Mineo. She was cast as, “woman,” and therefore played all the women, but the leading lady in the production. Still, Mineo noticed her enthusiasm for the stage, and took her under his wing, having her read lines with him up until opening night. In hindsight, Denver believes she was auditioning for Mineo without knowing it. The two struck up a friendship that would last the duration of Mineo’s life.
Denver was performing in “Oklahoma!” in Canada when a producer of the show informed her that she was being released from her contract.
“I thought, ‘oh gosh am I that bad?’ and he (the producer) said, ‘Well, Sal Minio’s agent is looking for you,” Denver recalled. “I did not have an agent, I was just a young actress running around auditioning wherever I could.”
It turned out that Mineo was looking for Dreama Denver to co-star with him in the same production they’d performed in Florida, on a new tour.
“He was going to be doing a four-month tour of that show and he wanted me for the lead. All that time that he was having me do lines with him, I think in retrospect I was auditioning for him. He had me reading the leading lady lines because all of his scenes were with her.”
Dreama Denver and Sal Mineo were great friends, up until Mineo’s murder in Los Angeles on February 12, 1976.
“We were great friends until he was murdered. I remember I was actually on the way to the doctor and turned on the news to listen to while I was getting dressed and I heard them talking about, ‘Actor Sal Minio murdered,’ and it was like I went brain dead, I couldn’t even take it in,” Denver recalled. “He was stabbed to death in an alleyway behind his apartment building in LA. He was coming home from rehearsal and got out of his car and somebody killed him. When I heard that I turned to look, and they just showed him lying dead there on the news and I was looking in disbelief. I had just seen him two weeks before. It was just a strange thing to go through, and I do talk about all of that in my book.”
•••
Dreama Denver would go on to have a successful career on stage. She worked with Gail Gordon, Doug McClure and Robert Horton, just to name a few.
Denver was visiting her family in Fla. when a friend called to tell her about an audition for a theater production of Woody Allen’s “Play It Again, Sam.” Denver drove to the theater, auditioned, and landed the role.
“After she (the producer) said I had the part, I said, ‘So who is going to be starring in the show?’ And she said, ‘Bob Denver.’ I stopped for a second and I looked at her and I went, ‘Gilligan?!’ and she said, ‘Yes.’ and I said, ‘Seriously, are you kidding me? I have to kiss and do love scenes with Gilligan, really?’ She said, ‘Well if you want the part you do, and I said, ‘Well, yeah I want the part.”
Two weeks later, it was time for rehearsals to begin and Dreama Denver arrived with her suitcase, wearing a t-shirt that was a gift from the castmates of her previous show featuring her name. As she approached the theater, she noticed a problem with the marquee. The marquee read, “Bob Denver starring in ‘Play it Again, Sam,’ also starring Dreamer Perry.”
Denver took the spelling mistake in stride and entered the theater. Bob Denver hadn’t arrived yet, and the cast was buzzing about their star.
“Suddenly I hear a voice as he hit the theater doorway going, ‘What the heck is a Dreamer,” Denver recalled Bob’s first words to her.
She quickly corrected him, and Bob quipped back, “Are you kidding me, your name is Dreama?”
“I told him that is my given name. He took my hand to shake it and kind of looked me up and down and said, ‘It is really nice to meet you Dreama,’ and it was just electric,” Denver said. “I can’t explain it. The cast felt it, and so did the reviewer on opening night. So whatever it was, I never in my life experienced anything like and it, and I am pretty sure I never will again. It was amazing and the cool thing is, we did love scenes for like 30 years, so it was the real deal. It might have been a little bit of lust at first sight, even though people can’t think of Bob that way. You know, you just think of Gilligan, but Bob was nothing like Gilligan. I know, if that’s how people know him, if I say he was sexy, people will go, ‘Okay yeah, right,’ but he was and he was romantic.”
The sparks that had flown in the theater lead to a whirlwind Hollywood romance, a Las Vegas wedding and a long successful North American theater tour with Bob. It all came to a halt when Dreama left her rising show business career to care full-time for the couple’s infant son Colin, who was born severely autistic. Bob Denver also soon said goodbye to his television career to be a full-time stay-at-home dad for Colin, who required 24-hour around-the-clock care. In doing so, the man millions around the world knew as the happy-go-lucky Gilligan walked away from the fame and fortune of Hollywood to play the greatest role of his life, devoted husband and father.
“He gave up everything, set aside everything when we had our child, and our son had to have full-time care,” Denver said. “Obviously, he would do personal appearances, he had to bring home the bacon someway somehow, but he quit worrying about series work or any of that because he did not want me to have to deal with it alone. He was such an honorable person. He loved me so much. I was loved. I don’t want to make it sound like it was all roses, read the book, you will see we had adjustments for the first year and a half, big time. Bob was a drinker when I met him so that was part of getting through that. He loved me the way you dream of being loved and I loved him the same way, it was reciprocal and we just adored one another.”
•••
Bob and Dreama Denver were living in Las Vegas with their son, Colin when Bob suggested they consider moving east. After visiting a few states and houses, the couple ended up checking in on Dreama’s hometown, Bluefield, W.Va.
“If we were going to go to Bluefield, I wanted to come up I-77, up through Bland County because it is so pretty, I always thought it was so beautiful,” Denver said. “As we are coming up through Bland County, Bob looks at me and goes, ‘Why are we looking anywhere but in these beautiful mountains?”
The family ended up finding a home in Mercer County and moved to four seasons country.
“We headed back here and he loved being an adopted West Virginian, he loved the people in this area, as much as we got to see them back then when we were doing full-time care. We weren’t terribly social because we had no time to be,” Denver said. “That is how we ended up here, he loved it here, he spent the last 15 years of his life here. That is actually the longest he ever lived in one place, one home, he may have lived in LA, here and there and yonder, but this was home to him, he loved it here.”
•••
Years later, Bob Denver was fighting cancer at a hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C. About four months into his treatment, Dreama suffered a heart attack and ended up in the hospital room next to her husband.
“I was under so much stress, I was in Winston-Salem with him and he was fighting for his life every minute of every day and my son was up here (W.Va.) and the first time I had ever been away from him and it finally got to be so much that four months into Bob’s hospitalization, I had a heart attack and ended up in the room right next to him,” Denver said. “That is another touchstone that I have and that story is in my book, exactly the way I wrote it, it was so secondary, the heart attack was so secondary to me because he was dying, that I just made light of my heart attack.”
Bob Denver passed away on September 2, 2005, due to complications related to cancer treatment.
“After Bob passed away, I got home and it was maybe a month before I went, ‘Oh my gosh, I had a heart attack,” Denver said. “And then I started grieving the heart attack I had, which I’d paid no attention to, except what they forced me to pay attention to at the time I had it.”
•••
Denver calls these painful moments in her life, “touchstones.” She views them as battles that she has had to fight, and hopes sharing the personal details of her struggles will help others.
“I had a couple of reasons for writing the book. Number one, I wanted people who were fans of the show and of Bob, I wanted them to know Bob Denver, not Gilligan, not Maynard, not any other character he played because Bob was not a perfect human being but he was a man of integrity,” Denver said. “Secondly, I have so many touchstones in my life that readers can relate to. I have had a child diagnosed with something very serious, in our case autism. But anybody who has a child diagnosed with any life-altering thing, I wanted people to know that you can survive. You can survive that, I have lost my spouse. I lost a brother to AIDS, so I know what that is like. I lost my parents, which I know happens to most of us if we live long enough, but I just had so many things. Now, the thing that is new in this book that I have never talked about publicly but is in the epilogue...I was not ready to talk about it, and still, I hope this is the right thing, but in 2015, I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to go through that without my partner. That was really tough and I wanted to get through it.”
Denver kept her breast cancer diagnosis to herself and a few close friends. One of those friends was Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann Summers on Gilligan’s Island. Wells suggested a doctor to treat Denver’s breast cancer and ultimately saved her life.
“The cancer diagnosis, I talk about this in the book. That was hard, not that I would have wanted Bob to go through it and worry about me because I am fine, I was very blessed in that situation,” Denver said. “I was actually diagnosed by a doctor in Flint, Michigan, I had gone up there in particular, Dawn Wells sent me up there, she saved my life she was such a wonderful friend.”
Before her diagnosis, Denver had returned to her faith.
“One day, I was out doing my gratitude walk and suddenly out of nowhere, I fell to my knees on the side of the road and I was balling like a baby and out of my mouth, I was thanking God for every hard thing I had been through in my life, for every challenge I had faced,” Denver said. “I was thanking him for Colin’s diagnosis, I was thanking him for Bob’s death, not because I would not have wanted Bob back, I would have given anything to have Bob back but because for some reason at that moment, I understood that all of those tough things I had been through had brought me to that moment and brought me to the place where I understood that he had walked with me whether I realized it or not.”
With her newfound understanding of struggle and strife, Denver accepted her breast cancer diagnosis with a prayer.
“I looked in the mirror, and I said, ‘Lord, I do not know what we are going to do with this, but we are going to do something positive with this,’ and I would have never thought that way ten years before,” Denver said. “It was really understanding, that, I am in another valley, I am going to walk through it with you.”
•••
About a year after Bob Denver passed away, Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys,” reached out to Dreama Denver on Myspace.
“About a year after Bob died I became friends with Homer Hickham. Everyone in West Virginia knows and loves Homer Hickam,” Denver said. “Homer, after hearing some of my stories and all of that, really encouraged me to write a book about our 30-year marriage, so I started probably a year and a half, probably two years after Bob died.”
Writing the book was a challenge for Denver. She said it was a process in ways that she did not expect. After writing about falling in love, getting married, and having a baby, the book proved more difficult to write.
“It was when I got to the part about our son’s diagnosis, we had one child together, he was diagnosed with severe autism when he was a toddler so once I started with that part, it became a real challenge because people tell you all the time, to write a memoir you have to re-live it,” Denver said. “You have to put yourself in that place and you have to smell the smells and hear the sounds and feel the pain or the joy or whatever you are writing about. You really have to dig deep and get in there. That was kind of surprising to me. I guess I thought I would just write it and, ‘ta-da, there it is but it was really a challenge.”
Denver called Homer Hickam her mentor, cheerleader and first reader. She believes her memoir would not exist without his feedback and support.
“Thanks to him, I finally got through it and was able to self-publish it back in 2013, maybe 2011,” Denver said. “I was able to refresh the book, I was able to go back and add more of what readers told me they loved. There are Hollywood stories in this version that I never even thought to write about in the first version. The epilogue of the book, I am so proud of that. It was pretty short the first time I wrote it when I initially put the book out, but so much has happened since then with the Denver Foundation and starting the Always Free Honor Flight, heading the effort to have Country Roads adopted as our official state song, all of those things have happened since I first self-published the book. The publisher allowed me, gave me the leeway to go back and add things that readers wanted and then be able to get everyone up to date on how I have survived since losing my spouse.”
Autographed copies of Dreama Denver’s memoir, “Gilligan’s Dreams; The Other Side of the Island,” are available at www.bobdenver.com
Dreama Denver now heads The Denver Foundation, helping families of other special needs children, and supporting veteran’s causes. She keeps in touch with Bob’s many loyal fans through www.bobdenver.com, and oversees “Little Buddy Radio,” an FM and online non-profit radio station owned and operated by the foundation heard around the globe on the “Tune-In” app and Amazon Alexa devices worldwide. Dreama is also the multiple award-winning children’s book author of “Four Bears In A Box” written for their autistic son Colin. She often appears at book signings and celebrity autographs and memorabilia shows, helping keep Bob’s legacy and memory alive.
