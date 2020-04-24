BLUEFIELD — While many may see a field of dandelions and see nothing but weeds, but these pretty yellow flowers have many nutritional benefits.
In traditional herbal medicine practices, dandelions were used for a variety of medicinal purposes, including the treatment of cancer, acne, liver disease and digestive disorders.
According to Healthline.com, every part of the dandelion are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fibers. “Dandelion greens can be eaten cooked or raw and serve as an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K. They also contain vitamin E, folate and small amounts of other B vitamins.”
The root of the dandelion is full of carbohydrate inulin, a type of soluble fiber that supports the growth and maintenance of healthy bacterial flora in the intestinal tract. The root of the dandelion is often dried and consumed as a tea, but it can also be eaten in its raw form.
Dandelions are also a rich source of beta-carotene and polyphenolic compounds, both of which are known to have strong antioxidant capabilities that can prevent aging and certain diseases.
According to Healthline.com, dandelions may also aid in the treatment and prevention of inflammation, aid in blood sugar control, may reduce cholesterol, lower blood pressure, promote a healthy liver, aid in weight loss, support healthy digestion and treat constipation, boost immune systems, be a useful skincare treatment and might support healthy bones.
Many more studies are needed to prove these beneficial side effects of consuming dandelions. Healthline suggests consulting a physician before ingesting dandelions because different people might react differently to the plant due to medications they may already be one, or preexisting conditions. In addition, make sure the dandelions you might consume have not been sprayed with any sort of chemical.
However, if you’re in the clear to experiment with this healthy plant, here are a few recipes to help you along.
One of the most popular uses of dandelions in the modern age is to make tea and dandelion root coffee. These need to be harvested by the root, as much of it as you can get. Obviously, wash the roots, then slice them up. If you have a dehydrator, dehydrate the root pieces for about an hour. If not, hang the roots to dry.
After dehydration, the roots need to be chopped into even small pieces and roasted for about 30 minutes at 200 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Next, allow them to cool and then finely grind the root and then roast them again. To make coffee from the roots, treat them just as you would coffee grounds. Steep for 30 minutes and you have a cup of purely organic dandelion root coffee. To make tea from the roots, repeat the same process and steep the roots for 10 minutes.
Dandelions can also be used to make salads and incorporated into a number of dishes, cleaned and cooked properly to add a boost from all those vitamins they contain. The salad recipe is very simple: just substitute the lettuce for dandelion leaves and greens. They may be a bit more bitter than lettuce or spinach, but there is a fix for that too.
To take some of the bitter taste from the dandelion, rinse them in cold running water, or lay them on a clean kitchen towel to let air cool. Once the water has squeezed out, chop the greens and braise them lightly with strong flavors such as garlic, bacon or chilies.
There are countless resources online about this nutritional little weed. As spring gets into full swing this year, instead of just mowing over those pesky dandelions, perhaps harvest some first and give a few recipes a try.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
