Jeremy Mikles, RN, BSN, MHA has joined the hospital as Director of the Emergency Department.
Mikles brings more than 21 years of nursing experience to Clinch Valley with 12 years in emergency department management, including directing Tennessee’s number one rated trauma center in 2015. Most recently, he directed an emergency department and intensive care unit in downtown Knoxville, Tennessee, leading those units through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2015, Mikles was added to the Tri Cities’ 40 under 40 rising stars of the business community list. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from King College and a Master’s Degree in Health Care Administration from Walden University.
“We are very pleased to have Jeremy leading our emergency department. His passion for emergency nursing and caring for critically ill patients is obvious. Additionally, his more than 20 years of nursing experience, most of which have been related to emergency nursing, will certainly be an asset to the community and to the organization,” said Clinch Valley Health’s CEO Peter Mulkey.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Clinch Valley Health’s organization. I am looking forward to growing a team that will daily strive to deliver timely, quality, and compassionate care to the communities we serve,” said Mikles.
Mikles grew up in the area and joining Cinch Valley Health’s Emergency Department has allowed him to be closer to his parents and in laws. He and his wife Amy, along with their two children, are active in their church. When he is not at the hospital, he enjoys spending time with his family on South Holston Lake and in the Outer Banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.