ATHENS – Concord University held the 24th Fall Commencement in the main gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center during three ceremonies on two days: master’s degree candidates were hooded on Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m. and candidates for undergraduate degrees were honored on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and noon.
The valedictorian for fall 2022 is Madison Darby Taylor of Beckley, West Virginia. Taylor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She addressed her class in the noon ceremony.
CU’s Honors Program had one graduate this fall: Emily Grace Lewis of Charleston, West Virginia. Lewis graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a concentration in Pre-Physician’s Assistant/Physical Therapy and a minor in Neuroscience and Sports Medicine.
The Fall 2022 class includes 168 candidates for graduation. Of those, 139 are from West Virginia. Three graduates are from other countries: the United Kingdom, Dominican Republic, and Nigeria. There are graduates representing 14 states: West Virginia, Virginia, Utah, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, Minnesota, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, and California.
Candidates for graduation participated in a ceremony based on their degree. In the December 9 ceremony, graduates received the following degrees: Master of Business Administration; Master of Education; Master of Social Work; Master of Arts in Teaching; and Master of Arts in Health Promotion.
In the December 10 ceremonies, graduates received the following degrees: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Tourism Management; Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Graphic Design; Bachelor of Arts in Studio Art; Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Bachelor of Science in Biology; Bachelor of Science in Education; Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences; Bachelor of Arts in English; Bachelor of Arts in History; Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Bachelor of Science in Chemistry; Bachelor of Science in Environmental Geosciences; and Regents Bachelor of Arts.
Dr. Kendra Boggess, President, issued the welcome and offered remarks during the ceremonies, and Mr. David Barnette, chair of CU’s Board of Governors also addressed graduates at the undergraduate degree ceremonies. Dr. Susan Robinett, professor of business, served as Grand Marshal. The candidates were presented to the president by Dr. Edward W. Huffstetler, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. Dr. Kathryn Liptak, Associate Provost and Dean of the College of Professional and Liberal Studies, assisted Dr. Boggess with the hooding ceremonies for the master’s degree candidates.
The ceremonies were recorded and a commemorative jump drive or DVD of the recording are available to purchase for $20. Visit the website here for a link. To view the recordings of all ceremonies, visit concord.edu/graduation.
