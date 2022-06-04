ATHENS — Concord University’s Department of Social Work had a number of speakers on the program for the recent 2022 Virtual Spring Continuing Education Conference for Social Workers conducted by the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) West Virginia Chapter. The conference, held May 4-6 this year, is consistently among the largest NASW chapter annual conferences.
“Our faculty are dedicated to providing exceptional learning opportunities, as evidenced by our commitment to educating future social workers and those actively engaged in the profession,” stated Dr. Scott Inghram, MSW Director and Chair Department of Social Work. “Continuing education for licensure is a critical component of ensuring the provision of current, competent, ethical, social work practice to our community – thereby honoring the public’s trust.”
Speakers representing Concord and their presentations include:
Moving Forward: Mindset and Establishing Goals, Scott Inghram, EdD, MSW, LGSW, Associate Professor & MSW Program Director and Shawn Allen, DSW, MSW, LGSW, Associate Professor;
Ethical Responsibility: Addressing Self Care & Cultural Competence (ETH), Pattie Nishimoto, PhD, MSW, Associate Professor, Robbin Durham, MSW, LICSW, Assistant Professor & Angela Fedele, JD, MSW, LGSW, Associate Professor;
Resilience Redux, Marie Newcomb-Richmond, MSW, LICSW, ACSW, LPC, Counselor; Assistant Professor/ Director Counseling Center;
Epidemic to Pandemic: The Experience of Rural Older Adults, Shawn Allen, DSW, MSW, LGSW, Associate Professor, & Samantha Byrd, MSW, LGSW, Adjunct Professor;
An Application of Cultural ‘Competemility’ & Professionalism Model in Appalachia Culture (ETH), Paula Ugochukwu Ude, DSW, LMSW(TX), Assistant Professor; and
Impact of Incarceration on Children, Families & Communities, Terri Philpott, MSW, PhD Candidate, Instructor.
Concord University offers both a Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and a Master of Social Work (MSW). The MSW has been honored among the country’s top programs including recently being ranked among the Best Online Master’s in Social Work (MSW) Degree Programs by AcademicInfluence.com.
To learn more about the Master of Social Work program at Concord please, visit: https://www.concord.edu/Admissions/Graduate/Master-of-Social-Work.aspx To learn more about the BSW, click here.
