BLUEFIELD — Tymberlee Hill grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., but she spent her summers in Bluefield, W.Va. with her maternal grandmother. These memories and her upbringing have shaped her into the talented performer she is today.
Hill earned her graduate degree from the Shakespeare Theatre’s Academy of Classical Acting in Washington, D.C. She has performed in plays at the Kennedy Center, Folger Shakespeare Theatre, Mark Taper Forum and Arean Stage.
After moving to Los Angeles, Calif., she began performing at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Hill’s other television credits include recurring roles on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Brothers and Sisters,” and NUMB3RS,” as well as guest stars on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Up All Night, “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” “Castle,” “CSI” and “The Hot Wives of Orlando.” She also had a supporting role in Todd Phillip’s feature “Due Date.”
Hill was recently cast as Adams Adams on NBC’s new comedy “Perfect Harmony.” This marks her return to NBC, where she previously appeared on “Marry Me,” Search Party,” “Broad City” and “Drunk History.”
Hill’s sister graduated from Bluefield High School and she credit’s the Bluefield Beaver’s Marching band for one of her first forays into performance. She joined the marching band at her own school because of the Beaver’s performances.
“I can’t remember not wanting to be an actress. When I started acting, I was in high school,” Hill said. “I was always singing in a choir, it was very regimented. I never got to sing what I want, but I do love singing, started doing the musicals, spring musical and fall plays. From singing songs my heart wasn’t in, I wanted to get into the dialogue. From there on I got really into authors and plays and I always loved Shakespeare and wanted to be a person who knew Shakespeare.”
As for her Hollywood-style, “Big Break,” Hill considers everything that has happened to her as a big break. She said none of the things she has accomplished could have happened without the previous accomplishment.
“Getting accepted into graduate school was big for me, everything I had set my mind to and had a goal, I felt like after I dreamed that I could, I could actually get to,” Hill said. “As long as I worked at it, it kept taking me to the next place and it is all the ‘big break.”
Hill’s newest endeavor, “Perfect Harmony” is different from any other projects she has done. “I loved it from the moment I saw it so I was really excited on the first audition and got the callback for that,” Hill said. “I have never gotten to sing on television. It is unique in what you get to do every day.”
Hill praised the audition process of “Perfect Harmony” and said she has never felt more supported than she has on this project. She mentioned Bradley Woodford, the main character on the show was there for her auditions and extremely supportive.
“I definitely say that it is our group of people that we work with, everybody is extremely loving and warm and supportive and want the best, I have never worked anywhere where everyone is genuinely nice,” Hill said. “It is the most positive work environment of my life. It is kind of like vibration, even at 5 in the morning, even then it is silence, everyone moves together.”
Hill described the show, centered around Woodford’s character, Arthur Cochran, as the story of a man who’s wife has passed away and without his wife, he is completely lost, he finds a new purpose in a small town with people he would not acknowledge in his previous life as a Princeton music professor. “It is about him finding new purpose in life by being to be in music in a different way,” Hill said.
Hill’s advice for young people in Bluefield that want a career in Hollywood is that other creative people are everywhere and work ethic matters.
“I would tell them that they live in a time when they are the luckiest people in the world,” Hill said. “People creative that might be available to them, they can find their way to information from their hand, on their phones or computer. “For example, if I am there, I want to go to school at the Shakespeare theater...to go to my audition and make my way into this school to be as good of a performer as I can be. Have a plan and don’t feel limited.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
