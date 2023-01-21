Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or now sleet accumulation and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch, possibly higher along the Blue Ridge and Alleghanys. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized and sporadic power outages are possible. Icing accumulations will be elevation dependent and conditions may vary over short distances. Bridges and overpasses may become slick where temperatures are below freezing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The public is encouraged to report sleet and ice amounts to the National Weather Service via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov...through Facebook or Twitter...or by calling 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Pictures are greatly appreciated. &&