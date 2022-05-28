ATHENS — Concord University’s 61st Annual Honors Banquet was held recently in the Ballroom of the Jean & Jerry L. Beasley Student Center. Cardinal Key and Blue Key Honor societies hosted the event, which is sponsored by the University to honor students who have demonstrated academic excellence.
In addition to awards presented by departments and disciplines, honor societies recognized their graduating seniors at the banquet. Students graduating with University Honors were also acknowledged.
The late Professor Emerita Mary Edna Beckett and President Emeritus Joseph Marsh, Jr. organized the first Honors Banquet in 1961. Now in its sixty-first year, the tradition has continued as a way to celebrate the outstanding academic achievements of Concord University students. Since its inception, Cardinal Key and Blue Key Honor societies have cosponsored the annual event. Though many things have changed over the years, the one thing that has not changed is the pride that the faculty and staff at Concord University have in the accomplishments of students.
“We were excited to hold a physical Honors Banquet this year; we enjoyed celebrating our students’ achievements,” stated Dr. Lisa Darlington, Department Chair of Mathematics.
Dr. Darlington is the advisor for Cardinal Key and Mr. Shawn Allen, Assistant Professor of Social Work, is the advisor for Blue Key.
The honorees for 2022 are:
Lucy DeNuzzo Award for Academic Excellence — Colton Lively; Concord University Alumni Association Valedictorian Award, Spring 2022 — Katherine Michelle Helmick, Chloe Martin King, Marisa S. Montgomery, and Colton Elliott Lively; Concord University Alumni Association Valedictorian Award, Fall 2021 — Christopher Adam Billings; McNair Above and Beyond Award — Briana Parsons and Alysia Inosencio;
Outstanding History Student — Keagen Blizzard; James B. Shrewsbury Jr. Award for Academic Excellence — Marissa Montgomery; David S. Roth Memorial Outstanding English Major Award — Hannah Stauffer; Graduates of Sigma Tau Delta — Abigail Stimson, Abigail Cooper, Marisa Montgomery, Hannah Stauffer and Dylan Pauley; Outstanding Teacher Education Majors — Elementary Education — Steven Brown, Secondary Education — Caitlin Stump, and MAT — Mathew Harvey; Ron Burgher Communications Student of the Year — Jared Sandy and Logan Bennett; Outstanding Psychology Student of the Year — Alysia Inosencio and Cameron Cook;
Graduates of Psi Chi — Amanda Banfield; Graduates of Pi Sigma Alpha — Noah Holland Clark and Jake Hamilton; Outstanding Sociology Graduate of the Year — Robert Rakes and Laura Thompson; Graduates of Concord University Honors Program — Colton Lively, Kaylin Shelton, Logan Ward, Andrew (A.J.) Wilson; Grace Watson and Hollie Naggy;
Outstanding Athletic Training Major — Hunter Bailey; Athletic Training Program Director’s Award — Imani Rodgers; Outstanding Clinical Athletic Training Student — Sydney Philpott; Outstanding Computing Major — Bayleigh Meadows and Melinda Goda; Business Student of the Year — Katherine Helmick; Shott Entrepreneurial Student of the Year — Issac Prather and Britt Williams; Business Scholars (by Area of Emphasis) — Accounting — Hannah Altizer, Finance -Andrew Neff, Marketing — Maggie Guynn, Management — Keith Reed, and Sport Management — Alex Watty;
Graduates of ALEF — Micah Bates, Cameron Cook, Hannah Justice, Hollie Nagy and Austin Taylor; Hawey A. Wells, Sr. Outstanding Student in Biology Award — Jonathan Bennett; Graduates of Sigma Zeta — Briana Parsons, Daniel Baldwin, Micah Bates, Shannon Joins, Jonathan Bennett and Kaylin Shelton; Graduates of Cardinal Key — Bayleigh Meadows, Caitlin Stump, Hunter Bailey, Brianna Parsons and Sydney Philpott; Graduates of Blue Key — Daniel Baldwin, Micah Bates, Jonathan “Tucker” Bennett, Hunter Mitchelson and Colton Lively; Outstanding Student in Legal Studies and Pre-Law — Hannah Cooke; Outstanding Social Work Graduate — Madeline Hawkins; Graduates of Phi Alpha — Madison Berg and Madyson Kennedy; Graduates of Alpha Psi Omega — Corey Lucas, Melinda Goda and Skyler McAllister; and, Graduates of Delta Mu Delta — Katherine Helmick, Emily Peck, Aubrie Peyton, Keith Reed and Zachary Roney.
