ATHENS — Concord University has been named one of the best colleges in the nation for online master’s degree programs in health education by website OnlineMastersDegrees.org. Only six percent of postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position in 2022. Concord is ranked #10 on the list and is the only West Virginia college or university to be honored.
“Our program provides a student-centered approach while ensuring strong development in health promotion and disease prevention,” stated Dr. Jill Nolan, Master of Arts in Health Promotion Coordinator. “We are flexible with both online and hybrid options and one- and two-year completion plans. We are honored to be selected by Online Masters Degrees.”
OnlineMastersDegrees.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and from the schools themselves. The website’s data science team then applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying health education programs. Primary data points include: number of online master’s programs in subject area; number of online students; online program tuition and fees; percentage of students offered institutional aid; and amount of institutional aid awarded per student.
To learn more about the ranking visit Best Online Master’s Programs in health education for 2022.
Additional information about Concord University’s Master of Arts in Health Promotion degree may be found at https://www.concord.edu/health-promotion/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.