ATHENS – As Concord University expands its offerings to better serve the needs of our region, the Concord University Foundation is changing as well, welcoming new members and leadership to combine with those who have faithfully served on the board of directors for many years. Together, the Foundation can better support the needs of the institution.
Jennifer Ware ’88 of Princeton, West Virginia is the chair of the board. Ware is a senior vice president and fiduciary division director at Truist Bank Wealth with a responsibility for the trust platform for high-net-worth clients in several states in the North East region.
Kevin Powell ’89 of Winston-Salem, North Carolina is serving as the vice chair. Powell is the founder and CEO of Kevin Powell’s Automotive and Powersports Group. His dealerships represent nine different franchises with stores in Winston Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, and Pilot Mountain, North Carolina.
Dr. Chuck Becker ’69 of Beckley, West Virginia is serving as the secretary. Becker has experience as a controller and small business owner. He recently retired from Concord University as the vice president for business and finance. Prior to that leadership role, he taught accounting at CU.
Dr. Rosemary Goss ’74 of Blacksburg, Virginia is serving as treasurer. After receiving her M.S. from Virginia Tech and her Ph.D. from Florida State University, Goss worked as a professor of housing and property management at Virginia Tech from 1976 until 2018.
At the September meeting, two new members were confirmed. Colonel Katrina Terry ’91 is the chief of the Cyberspace Force Development Division and the career field manager for Cyberspace Warfare Operations Officers in Washington, D.C. Charlie Maddy ’85 is president and CEO of Summit Financial Group, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.
Terry and Maddy join the twenty other members who work together to support the work of the Foundation: Jack White ‘61, Omar Aboulhosn ’89, Greg Allen ’70, Edward Bailey ’75, President Emeritus Dr. Jerry Beasley, Dr. Jerry Benson ’72, Christy Elliott Bly ’04, Jie Chen ’99, Bill Courson, Vic Foti ’58, Jackie Karnes ’90, Eugene Lockhart, Jr. ’89, Jason McDaniel ’02, Chris Tuck ’90, Dr. Chris Parrish ’01, and Josh Stowers ’01. Their bios can be found on the Foundation website.
David Kirby, a longtime member of the foundation board and avid Concord University supporter, finished his term this year and was appointed as a trustee, a non-voting position. Charlie Pace also serves in this capacity.
