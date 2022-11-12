ATHENS — The Concord University Department of Business recently held the 29th Annual Concord Business Challenge (CBC) at the Alexander Fine Arts building on “The Campus Beautiful. Dr. Amanda Sauchuck, Chair of the Department of Business announced the winners during the awards ceremony that was broadcast live via Facebook.
The Concord Business Challenge gives area high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to test their business knowledge. Approximately 270 juniors and seniors competed representing 11 schools. These schools include: Bland County High School, Bluefield High School, Fayette Institute of Technology, Graham High School, Greenbrier East High School, Independence High School, Mercer County Technical Education Center, Monroe County Technical Center, PikeView High School, Princeton Senior High School, and Woodrow Wilson High School. The list of winners is below:
Overall Winners: 1st Place – Graham High School; 2nd Place – Princeton Senior High School; 3rd Place – Greenbrier East High School
$4,000.00 Scholarship Winners: Bradford Hurt from Princeton Senior High School and Cole Snyder from Greenbrier East High School
$1,000.00 Scholarship Winners: Amy Meadows from Bland County High School, Kate Dietz from Graham High School, Blake Carter from Graham High School, Bryce Havens from Graham High School, Morgan Murphy from Graham High School, Ethan Cary from Princeton Senior High School, Carter Meachum from Princeton Senior High School, Jack Schroeder from Bluefield High School, Chase Connard from Woodrow Wilson High School, and Jonathan Estep from Mercer County Technical Education Center
Bland County High School: 1st Place — Business Finance, Hallie Davis; 2nd Place — Business Mathematics, Chance James; 3rd Place — Hospitality Management, Amy Meadows.
Bluefield High School: 1st Place in Economics, Nathan Yost
Fayette Institute of Technology: 3rd Place in Management and Entrepreneurship Principles, Ryley Shockey
Graham High School: 1st Place – Business Mathematics, Blake Carter; Business Computer Literacy, Angeleah Belcher; Marketing Principles, Morgan Murphy; Hospitality, Jacob White. 2nd Place – Current Business Events, Gabe Riffe; Management and Entrepreneurship Principles, Morgan Murphy; Economics, Bryce Havens. 3rd Place – Business Mathematics, Aiden Stout; Microsoft Office Concepts, Andrew Linkous; Business Computer Literacy, Connor Roberts; Economics – Blake Carter
Greenbrier East High School: 1st Place – Business Plan (Pre-submitted), Myrna Hamilton; Current Business Events, Cole Snyder; Microsoft Office Concepts, Cole Morgan. 2nd Place – Business Plan (pre-submitted), Bailey Jones; Business Computer Literacy, Alyson Vandall; Marketing Principles, Cole Snyder. 3rd Place – Business Finance, Cadence Stewart
Independence High School: 2nd Place – CBC Logo/Slogan (pre-submitted), Caitlin Morgan; Hospitality, Dakota Browning. 3rd Place – Current Business Events, Ethan Lester
Princeton Senior High School: 1st Place – Management and Entrepreneurship Principles, Bryson Canterbury; Accounting, Madison Powers. 2nd Place – Microsoft Office Concepts, Kaden Adams; Accounting, Bradford Hurt; Business Finance, Patrick Anderson. 3rd Place – Accounting, Madison Stull; Marketing Principles, Bryson Canterbury
Woodrow Wilson High School: 1st Place – CBC Logo/Slogan, Madalynn Semenske. 2nd Place – CBC Logo/Slogan, Emma Arthur
