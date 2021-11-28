ATHENS – Community leaders, including Concord University President Kendra Boggess, met with third-grade students at Oakvale Elementary School recently for a Dictionary Project celebration.
Every third-grade student in Mercer County—647 total—receives their very own dictionary as part of The Dictionary Project, the nationwide campaign to “assist all students in becoming good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners.” The books are purchased through a collaboration between Concord University, Bluefield State College, and the Rotary Clubs of Princeton and Bluefield.
One school is chosen each year to host a celebration event. Principal LaCosta Hodges, her staff, and 30 third-graders welcomed guests to Oakvale Elementary. In addition to President Boggess and CU’s mascot Roar, guest speakers included Edward T. Toman, Mercer County Superintendent of Schools; Jennifer Johnson, Interim Director of Admissions at Bluefield State College; Jane Stout, President of the Rotary Club of Princeton; and Zach Luttrel, President of Rotary Club of Bluefield.
This is the fifteenth year Mercer County has participated in the national program.
