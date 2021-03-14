BLUEFIELD — Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual chocolate Easter Eggs have become a symbol of spring’s arrival in Mercer County. This year, they were a welcome reminder of normalcy in the age of a pandemic.
The sale of the peanut butter-filled chocolate Easter eggs is one of Trinity United Methodist Church’s fundraisers for United Methodist Women.
“The money goes back to the United Methodist Women, which is somewhat separate from the church,” Judy Raines, President of the United Methodist Women’s Project at Trinity United Methodist Church said. “It is a mission organization, so we do missions around the world. What happens here is we have a pledge, and once our pledge is met, then we use it for local missions.”
According to Raines, just a few ingredients go into making the chocolate peanut butter eggs: peanut butter, confectionery sugar, and vanilla.
Trinity United Methodist’s annual egg sale was stifled last year by some of the first “Stay-At-Home” orders put in place by W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic. Raines said in years past they could sell all of their eggs with a sale at the church. Last year, they made over 2,000 eggs and had plenty leftover.
“That is what happened with COVID, the year before last we sold eggs in the parking lot and sold tons and we didn’t want to do that and we knew how people were starting to feel so we gave them to people whom we appreciated,” Raines said.
However, some quick thinking on Raines’ part turned a problem, into a ministry and a gesture of appreciation.
“Last year we gave a lot of them away and it was wonderful in some ways because we called Fire Departments and Rescue Squads,” Raines said. “I said we had eggs and we would like to give them to you to thank you and to hear them say, ‘oh we would love that!’ I felt blessed. I was sorry that we had to give them away, but still, yet there was a blessing in giving them away.”
This year, Trinity United Methodist Church baked 735 eggs, most of which have already sold. “This year we decided not to bake as much, but like I said we started Monday, and more than half of what we made is already gone,” Raines said. Anything that we make goes to the mission, the United Methodist Women’s, so we are happy that they are selling so well and we are happy that we have people who say they want them.”
Raines said she thinks her community is hungry for a sense of normalcy, nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and the United Methodist Women’s Project is happy to provide a sense of fellowship.
“I think for this year, we are just hungry for something normal,” Raines said. “Our group at Trinity is not the group it used to be. We used to have a lot of people to do it and now it is a smaller and smaller group but there is something about the fellowship when you get together to do it and thinking that you are doing something to further the purpose of what God calls us to do. Some United Methodist women and me in particular, feel that is part of God’s call on my life and to be in this type of ministry, to be working for women and children across the world.”
For more information about The United Methodist Women or to inquire about purchasing chocolate eggs, call Trinity United Methodist Church at (304) 327-7448.
Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
