BLUEFIELD. Va. — In its 2022 Scholarships and Grants Cycles, the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. has awarded $813,783 to area non-profit organizations and students.
In May, the Foundation’s Board of Directors approved 135 scholarships to 99 applicants in the 2022 Scholarship Cycle. The approved scholarships totaled $408,200 and will assist deserving area students in furthering their education.
The awards came from 37 individual scholarship funds and benefited students from Bluefield, Graham, Montcalm, Pikeview, Princeton, Tazewell, and Richlands high schools. Several current college students also qualified for awards to continue their education. These scholarships help students who are attending 27 colleges and universities.
The Foundation appreciates the time and effort of the Scholarships Committee members Gene Bailey; Tom Chaffins and Deborah Garton for their diligence in the scholarship application evaluation process.
At its September meeting, the Board of Directors approved 75 Grants totaling $405,583 in the four categories of charitable giving in the 2022 Grants Cycle.
The number of Grants by category are: 50 awards in Human Services; 13 awards in Arts and Humanities; 6 awards in Education; and 6 awards in Health.
The Foundation’s Grants Committee reviewed and recommended 67 grants from submitted applications, while six other Grants came from Donor Designated Funds, and nine grants were from Donor Advised Funds.
The Foundation appreciates the time and effort of the Grants Committee in their work: Kathleen Blaydes, Chair; Mary Jo Babbitt; Gene Bailey; Marie Blackwell; Deborah Garton; Peter Taylor; Daniel Wells; Cathy Corte Payne; and Mike Swatts.
The Foundation’s ability to support local students and worthy organizations is directly the result of the wonderful financial support from the people of our area.
