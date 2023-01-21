The Chuck Mathena Center is welcoming back Princeton native Todd Cameron on January 28 at 7 p.m. for the Acoustic Storytellers event.
The Acoustic Storytellers Event offers fans a one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy Cameron’s hits acoustically as he shares personal stories from his career.
Enjoy a night of great music and the stories that inspired them from Princeton’s own Todd Cameron!
Tickets for the event are $18, and for more information and purchasing, contact CMC Box Office at 304-425-5128 or visit the Chuck Mathena Center website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.