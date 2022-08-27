Greenville Ruritan celebrates 75/76 anniversary
PIPESTEM — The Greenville Ruritan celebrated their 75th/76th anniversary with a meeting and dinner on June 7.
The District Governor and members from other clubs were present with about 50 total guests for the dinner catered by Clear Creek Hospitality of Lewisburg.
After the meal, a history of the many things the club had done was presented with the goals of Ruritan being: Fellowship, Goodwill, and Community Service.
