RICHLANDS, VA — James Burke, LPN, a nurse on the Medical/Surgical Unit recently celebrated his 55th work anniversary at Clinch Valley Health – Burke’s first and only employer.
Burke sat down with an interview to get his take on reaching such an extraordinary career milestone.
After graduating high school, Burke got started in his first job as an orderly. He worked as an orderly for about five years and during that time, the nurse supervisor informed him of an opportunity to take the state boards without having to go to nursing school. If he could pass the state boards, he could become a nurse. His supervisor encouraged him to take the boards and despite being nervous, he passed.
Burke credits his on-the-job experience to preparing him for the boards. After passing, he went on to take courses in pharmacology so he could give medicines and complete courses in IV therapy so he could start IVs and give IV medication.
Burke says the biggest change he has seen in his career is computers. After the introduction of computers, it completely changed the way nurses took notes and the way doctors gave orders. Another big change he has seen is the work schedule. When he started, he was salaried and got paid once a month. Then the schedule changed to 8-hour shifts and then to 12-hour shifts.
His patients and his coworkers are his favorite parts of being nurse. Burke says, “I’ve gotten used to both of them and I would hope that I have done the best I could. At least I made a big effort at it, anyway.” He has certainly made an impression on his patients. Burke says that every time he is out in the community somebody comes up to him and reminds him that he has taken care of him. He has also taken care of multiple generations of families.
Burke shared a memory about a Christmas Eve when it was just Susan Holmes, RN and him working the postpartum unit.
He had come into work and the supervisor said that they had plenty of help and he could go back home.
Once he got home, the supervisor called him back and said there was a need for an extra nurse on the OB unit. It ended up being Burke and Holmes working postpartum together that Christmas Eve. Burke says that working on Med/Surg is where he prefers to be.
A good day at work for Burke is a day when he can get his work done, keep from getting behind and be able to get out on time. When he is not working, he spends time with his wife of 28 years, Lucille. Burke says he can’t think of anything better than watching football. He is a Las Vegas Raiders fan. Burke is from Jewel Ridge and has lived in the Richlands area all his life.
Burke’s advice to a new nurse: Keep at it. At times it can be overwhelming but keep at it.
