RICHLANDS, Va. — Clinch Valley Health announced that nurse practitioner Kayla McCroskey, FNP-C has joined Clinch Valley Health’s team and is providing orthopedic care at Clinch Valley Physicians Associates. Kayla will also provide orthopedic care at Clinch Valley Family and Specialty Care of Bluefield when it opens at the end of 2021.
“We are excited to welcome Kayla to our team of providers at Clinch Valley Physician Practices,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey. “Her educational background and experience combined with her remarkable passion for her patients will help us to meet the healthcare needs of our region.”
Kayla is originally from the Bluefield, Virginia area. She has been in nursing for almost six years. Her most recent experience was a nurse practitioner in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She received her undergraduate degree at Bluefield State College and her Master of Science in Nursing was completed at Bluefield University. Kayla loves spending time on the lake with her fiancé and family. Kayla is getting married in November 2021. She is ecstatic to start working in orthopedics at Clinch Valley Health.
Kayla is working alongside Orthopedic Surgeon Walid Azzo, M.D. She specializes in sports medicine, musculoskeletal trauma and fracture care, musculoskeletal ultrasound, osteoporosis evaluation and treatment and conservative treatment of joint pain involving the shoulder, elbow, hand, hip, knee and ankle. Kayla is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by may be made by calling 276.596.6735. Clinch Valley Physicians Associates is located at 1 Clinic Drive, Cedar Bluff, VA.
