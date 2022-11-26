Clinch Valley Health announced that Katelyn Bartley’s genetic testing testimonial is featured nationally by Federation of American Hospitals as part of its Rural Hospital Week 2022 campaign.
Federation of American Hospitals celebrates Rural Hospital Week from November 14th through the 18th — in conjunction with National Rural Health Care Day, which is on November 17th. As part of the celebration, the FAH features healthcare stories from rural facilities across the country.
In 2015, Buchanan County resident Katelyn Bartley’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and was a carrier for the BRCA2-genetic mutation. Katelyn who is a registered nurse at Clinch Valley, took a hereditary cancer test offered at the facility and found out that she was also positive for BRCA2. Ultimately, she decided to have a bilateral mastectomy.
Bartley said, “I feel like the best way to beat cancer is prevent it. At Clinch Valley, you have that option.”
“Katelyn’s courage to share her story will certainly impact people who have already seen it and those who will see it across the country. If one life is saved, this would be fantastic and serve as testament to Katelyn and her mother,” said Clinch Valley Health CEO Peter Mulkey.
Sadly, Bartley’s mother Leslie Burr passed away on Sunday, November 6 after her lengthy, courageous battle against cancer.
Bartley remarked, “I know it would make my mom so proud. I am so happy to see that my story will have the ability to reach a national audience. My hope is that more people will be informed about genetic testing, and I truly hope it will prevent a family from going through what we have. If you have a strong family history of cancer, please ask your healthcare provider about genetic testing.”
To learn more about genetic testing at Clinch Valley Health and watch Katelyn’s testimonial video you can go to https://www.clinchvalleyhealth.com/
