Sleep-deprived is an understatement.
I have pulled my share of all-nighters throughout the years, but this week I did not sleep for three days. Of course, I am writing to you from Election week.
Evening after evening, I set up my supplies in front of my television at home, laptop on one side, electoral college map on the other, watching and waiting.
My first election took place in the year 2000. By my first election, I do not mean the first one that I voted in, I mean the first one I was able to comprehend as a child. George W. Bush and Al Gore were campaigning throughout the country during my first year of Kindergarten. There is an anecdote that I hear about my reaction to the “hanging chad debacle. I asked my mom a month after the election, “Mommy, does it always take this long to chose our president?”
She answered with a laugh and smile that no, it didn’t usually take this long. Now I know how envious she might have been at my childhood innocence. I certainly would be.
While I don’t have any children, plenty of my
friends and family have asked me questions this week regarding the election. I am a journalist and I’ve done my best to explain the electoral college, but at the end of the day, journalists don’t know more data than the public at the moment. We are just waiting for a reputable source to call the race.
By Thursday I was operating on about three hours of sleep and ten gallons of coffee. I arrived home to find my sweet and patient dog, wagging her tail without a care in the world. I knew that I needed to go straight to bed and get as much sleep as I possibly could, but the news alerts, texts from friends, and anxiety kept me watching the news and refreshing the data.
My dog saved me from “doom scrolling,” by absolutely refusing to hang out with me. Zooey is a very clingy dog and I love that about her. She has been my shadow for nearly 13 years now. We have always walked as a pair, my right hand to my side for her to sniff and connect. I think we are both pretty clingy when it comes down to it.
My guardian angel dog, Zooey went to bed without me last night. That is completely unheard of in her behavior. When it comes to sleep, she goes into wolf-mode and must protect me while I dream. We’ve shared hammocks, tents, sleeping bags, backseat, even the front seat of a smart car once, but she didn’t want to hang out with me last night.
I took this as a signal to check my own attitude and behavior. Animals are creatures of habit and for her to break away so completely had to
mean that I was messing up the flow of things. I went back to my bedroom, leaving my phone and computer in the living room, and sat on the floor with her until she was ready to come with me. We returned to the living room, for her to take one glance at the political pundits arguing on the television screen for her to retreat right back to the bedroom. I tried a couple of times, made sure she wasn’t spooked by anything outside and she was not.
There was one reason she wasn’t coming to the living room, and it was me.
Now it was truly time to take stock. My dog was telling me to rest with her actions, and I listened. I turned off the television, closed the laptop, put my phone on silent, took off my smartwatch, and truly unplugged with my dog and a book for a few hours until I drifted off to sleep.
Please understand that I know that children are very different from pets.
However, my only maternal experience so far has been raising my dog, so allow me to make a comparison. I cannot help but wonder if my innocent questions about our democratic system might have comforted my mother a bit 20 years ago. Just as a quick reminder that the entire world is not glued to election results and life goes on. It comforted me to see my dog’s innocent eyes imploring me to come to bed and get some rest, unaware of the human stress outside of her doggy bubble.
