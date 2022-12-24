Christmas is here, and it feels like the month of December has just flown by and ended in no time at all.
This whole year has felt like it is moved so quickly to me, and I’m not sure why.
My assumption is because I am no longer a kid and have much to look forward to as most of my days consist of the same thing.
I go to wake up, go to work, come home, eat dinner, go to bed, and then do the same thing all over again the next day.
This Christmas also had a different feel to it, and again, I’m not sure why.
It’s not just me that seem to think this Christmas has felt less like Christmas than any other one that I’ve celebrated.
Many people that I know have been posting on Facebook that they have been experiencing the same thing.
Though the Christmas feel isn’t there, that doesn’t mean I’m not excited that the holiday is here.
I have always liked the traditions my family has had during Christmas.
Things such as watching “A Christmas Story,” and getting to see all of my family and opening gifts with them has always been one of my favorite parts of the holiday.
I’m not a big Christmas person in a sense that I don’t really love many holiday themed movie nor do I enjoy Christmas music at all, I only really tolerate Dolly Parton’s holiday music.
However, the joy from seeing family and watching how happy they are with the gifts they get has always been a thing that I really loved.
I’m not sure if I will ever become a Christmas person, though my friend mentioned that I would become one should I ever have children.
He said that was when he really got into the Christmas spirit, especially as an adult.
I guess I might see if that theory proves to be true late on in life.
As I mentioned in a previous column, I feel that Christmas is a holiday more catered to children, so my friend’s theory may make more sense than I originally thought when he said it.
Christmas as a child is being excited to make a wish list to send to Santa, doing arts and crafts at school since the semester is coming to an end, waking up early to open presents on Christmas day, but as an adult, the holidays are filled with stress of making time to travel to see family and making enough money to get good gifts for loved ones.
The magic is just not as prominent as a grown-up compared to what it was like when I was a child.
I’m sure that is normal for everyone as they get older and transition into adulthood, but that is not exactly reassuring.
I remember my parents always telling me to not wish away my childhood, and I’m sure others have been told something along the same lines because according to the adults, adulthood isn’t fun and brings more stress than joy.
I personally think it’s sad that as a child we go into adulthood expecting things to just start getting progressively worse as we age.
That’s not to say there aren’t good things about being an adult, but it is hard and I have really just gotten into the grown-up era in my life.
I’ve always heard that it’s good to find things to look forward to in order to keep that motivation to do anything going, so I try to do that, which works decently for me.
Things are always different in the many stages of life, but I do hope that one day Christmas is as fun as it used to be when I was a kid.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
