CART (Citizens for the Arts) brings a magical atmosphere when the “MAN OF MAGIC” himself Jonathan Hawley dazzles you on stage Saturday, December 17, 2022, 3:00p.m. at Richlands Middle School Auditorium. Sponsored by Doug and Ginger H. Branton, Michael Bandy & Associates and Gene and Martha Hurst, Jr. and additional contributions from James and Becky Belcher, GRANTS Supermarket and TruPoint Bank.
Jonathan and Trisha Hawley are a husband and wife illusionist team. Together they have traveled the world with a new approach to magic and illusion that is extremely high energy and action packed. They offer everything in magic from some of the world’s largest one-of-a-kind illusions to never before seen close-up magic featuring Jonathan’s expert sleight of hand.
Come on a journey of astonishment with Jonathan Hawley from Hawley Magic in their brand new show, The Man of Magic. Its jam packed full of mind blowing magic, mind reading, comedy, and audience interaction. Not only will you be amazed, but you’ll also be inspired as he combines his expert skill as a magician/illusionist with inspirational messages to help his audiences believe anything is possible.
A few of Jonathan’s accomplishments include being a finalist on America’s Got Talent, featured in the UK on the award winning TV show, The Cruise, was nominated for Princess Cruises Entertainer of the Year and has traveled the world performing as a resident headliner on board Disney cruise lines. With the use of today’s technology Jonathan will give the audience a truly unique experience by getting the magic up close like never before. Don’t miss out on this night of mind boggling fun that’s family friendly and great for all ages.
Tickets are available at the door or calling in advance at (276) 963-3385 or email: joinCARTtoday@gmail.com to reserve your tickets today. Adult: $15 – Students $10
