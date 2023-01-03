Carnegie Hall released their calendar events and galleries that will be happening and shown during the winter months.FRIDAY, JANUARY 20: SECOND STAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Smooth Ambler Second Stage Lounge Thomas Taylor preshow reception in the Old Stone Room at 6:30 p.m., Friday, January 20. Free admission. Cash bar available.FRIDAY, JANUARY 20: MUSICAL PRESENTATION BY THOMAS TAYLOR – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents From the Mountains to the Neon Lights – A Musical Presentation by Thomas Taylor on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall as we take a trip down country music memory lane. Tickets start at $20.SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11: A Valentine Concert- More Music to Love with Barbara Nissman at the piano – The Carnegie Classics Series presents A Valentine Concert- More Music to Love with Barbara Nissman at the piano on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for more of Barbara’s favorites as she shares the music and stories of her composer “friends.”. Tickets start at $20. Complete Series discounts and BOGO available.THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23: MAINSTAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Black Opry Mainstage Lounge preshow reception in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 23. Free admission. Cash bar and snacks available.THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23: BLACK OPRY REVUE — Mainstage Performance on Thursday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Black Opry Revue. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Tickets start at $23.Rotating Galleries: Old Stone Room GALLERY – Works by Trish Tuckwiller. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 6, from 5 – 8 p.m. Runs through February 24. Museum Gallery – Works by Alderson Quilt Guild. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 6, from 5 – 8 p.m.Runs through March 31. LOBBY GALLERY – Works by Kathy Talley. Opens Friday, January 6. Runs through March 31. Permanent Exhibit: Arts from the Ashes: The History of carnegie hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission Carnegie Hall is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.
Carnegie Hall releases calendar of events
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
10 a.m., at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Bluefield.
2 p.m., graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Princeton.
SARASOTA — Charles Booker "Tazz" Perdue, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL on December 24, 2022 at the age of 83 with his son David by his side. He was born and raised in Brushfork, WV on October 18, 1939 to the late Clayton A. and Beulah J. Perdue. Tazz served in the US Arm…
Noon, at Seaver Funeral Home in Princeton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Princeton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Manchin wants to resurrect 2013 immigration bill that House killed
- Princeton man goes from drag racing to quilting
- Granada to start showing first-run movies
- Traffic kept getting heavier as we approached West Virginia
- Seasoned Beavers hold off exuberant, reconfigured G-Men, 64-57
- Princeton's Downtown Countdown is back on Mercer Street
- Preps: Green Wave fills six spots on All-Region 1C football first team
- Graham football, James Monroe boys hoops highlighted a great year of high school athletics
- Fleming leads Princeton past Wyoming East in Little General
- Top Ten stories of 2022 —A year of renewed hope, challenges, comes to a close
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.