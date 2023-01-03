Carnegie Hall released their calendar events and galleries that will be happening and shown during the winter months.FRIDAY, JANUARY 20: SECOND STAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Smooth Ambler Second Stage Lounge Thomas Taylor preshow reception in the Old Stone Room at 6:30 p.m., Friday, January 20. Free admission. Cash bar available.FRIDAY, JANUARY 20: MUSICAL PRESENTATION BY THOMAS TAYLOR – The Smooth Ambler Second Stage Series presents From the Mountains to the Neon Lights – A Musical Presentation by Thomas Taylor on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall as we take a trip down country music memory lane. Tickets start at $20.SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11: A Valentine Concert- More Music to Love with Barbara Nissman at the piano – The Carnegie Classics Series presents A Valentine Concert- More Music to Love with Barbara Nissman at the piano on Friday, January 20, at 7:30 p.m. Join Carnegie Hall for more of Barbara’s favorites as she shares the music and stories of her composer “friends.”. Tickets start at $20. Complete Series discounts and BOGO available.THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23: MAINSTAGE LOUNGE – Join Carnegie Hall for the Black Opry Mainstage Lounge preshow reception in the Board Room at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 23. Free admission. Cash bar and snacks available.THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23: BLACK OPRY REVUE — Mainstage Performance on Thursday, February 23, at 7:30 p.m. featuring Black Opry Revue. Black Opry is a home for Black artists and Black fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. Tickets start at $23.Rotating Galleries: Old Stone Room GALLERY – Works by Trish Tuckwiller. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 6, from 5 – 8 p.m. Runs through February 24. Museum Gallery – Works by Alderson Quilt Guild. There will be an opening reception on Friday, January 6, from 5 – 8 p.m.Runs through March 31. LOBBY GALLERY – Works by Kathy Talley. Opens Friday, January 6. Runs through March 31. Permanent Exhibit: Arts from the Ashes: The History of carnegie hall – The exhibit features memorabilia, photographs, artifacts and more of Carnegie Hall since its construction in 1901. Located on the second floor. Free admission Carnegie Hall is open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304.645.7917, or stop by 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia.

