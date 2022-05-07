GRUNDY, VA — Five Buchanan County high school seniors were recognized during the recent Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce annual spring membership meeting as they were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship for their continuing education.
Winners of three $1,000 chamber scholarships were: Council High School Senior Savanah Laken Johnson; Hurley High School Senior Matthew Dougles Lester; and Twin Valley High School Senior Ethan Noah Snead. The amount was increased from $500 to $1,000 this year for each of the three available chamber scholarships due to the generosity of the Branch Builds design team (responsible for the design and construction of the new high school to be located at Southern Gap), who matched the scholarship amounts being offered by the chamber to bring the total amount to $1,000 each.
Johnson, daughter of Randal and Caprina Johnson, of Vansant, holds a 4.0 grade point average, is a member of the Council High School drama team and participated in regional competition and was given honorable mention Best Actor Award in 2021. She also received the Superintendent’s Award. She is a member of the Council High School golf team, president of the Key Club, secretary of the Beta Club, head editor of the school yearbook, a member of Gamma Club, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Oral Language Seminar.
Lester, son of Dougles and Sybil Lester, of Hurley, holds a 4.0 grade point average. He has been a member of Upward Bound, Beta, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council Association, the Gifted Program and Student Improvement. In the community, Lester volunteered to help with Hurley flood relief, trunk or treat and delivering necessities to Heritage Hall Nursing Home.
Snead, son of Joshua and Nicole Snead, of Rowe, holds a 4.0 grade point average and is currently ranked as the class salutatorian. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Gamma and Beta. He was named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and received the Math Award and the Citizenship Award. Snead has been a member of the varsity football team for the past four years, serving as captain his senior year; and has been a member of the varsity basketball team, serving as captain in his senior year. Additionally, he played tennis, ran track and field and completed five years of weightlifting. He currently volunteers to help with Backpack Blessings, an organization that prepares backpacks full of food items for elementary-aged children in need enrolled in the Buchanan County Public School System and he works with his church to prepare monthly food boxes for county residents in need.
Grundy High School Senior Austin Ryan Deel was selected to receive the $1,000 Kaye Rife-Gellman scholarship, established by her parents, Jay and Janice Rife, of Grundy, in memory of their late daughter. Deel, son of Merlon and Tammy Deel, of Haysi, holds a 101.9 grade point average and is currently ranked fourth in his class. He has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll for three years in high school, was named outstanding Freshman and Junior Male Outstanding Student of the Year; and placed third in regional competition in geometry. He has been a member of Beta, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council Association and Science Seminar. He also played baseball and golf where he earned district, regional and state honors. Deel has been Boy Scot, achieving the rank of Eagle Scoutt and works for the Breaks Interstate Park seasonally as an elk tour guide.
Grundy High School Senior Ashton Marionna Hess was selected to receive the $1,000 Audrey Blake Dotson Memorial Scholarship given in Audrey Blake Dotson’s memory by her mother, Angela Dotson; and sister, Lainey. Hess, daughter of Jason and Kim Hess, of Grundy, has a 94.8 grade point average and is an honor student. She has also been named to the Southwest Virginia Community College Dean’s List. She has been a member of the Beta Club and worked part time at Medical Park Boutique and Cato’s Fashions. She is a member of Vansant Church of Christ/Harman Memorial Baptist Church and has been a volunteer for A Voice for Our Children and a KTU program volunteer at the Higher Education Center. Hess is planning to complete the LPN program and to complete the bridge to RN program at Southwest Virginia Community College. She plans to pursue a BSN at a four-year college and then to complete her MSN to pursue a license as a nurse practitioner.
Buchanan County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Mary Belcher noted the chamber received a total of 20 scholarship applications this year.
“We were thrilled with the number of applications and the quality of them,” Belcher said. “We are so proud of all of those who applied this year and we wish them all the best in their continuing education.”
