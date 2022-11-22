Celebrate the Christmas season with Bluefield University’s Annual Christmas at Bluefield on Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Harman Chapel.
Known as the institution’s Christmas gift to the Two Virginias region, Christmas at Bluefield is open and free to the public as an annual celebration of the birth of Christ through choral performances, carol singing, instrumental selections, theatre pieces, and scripture readings. The production will showcase students and professors from BU’s music and theatre departments and community members. A reception will follow in Shott Hall.
Join us later as the Bluefield University Theatre Department and Bluefield Youth Theatre will present A Christmas Carol: The Broadway Musical on December 8-10 at 7:30 p.m. and December 11 at 3 p.m. in Harman Chapel. Tickets for this moving holiday presentation are $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, youth, and children in advance and may be booked here. Tickets are $12 and $7 at the door on the days of the performance.
We hope to see you this holiday season!
