BLUEFIELD, VA — Bluefield University Department of Theatre and Bluefield Youth Theatre will present the holiday musical Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, December 9 — 12 in Harman Auditorium on Bluefield University’s campus. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets for the production are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior adults in advance, $12/$7 at the door. Credit cards are accepted.
The stage show is based on the beloved Rankin & Bass stop motion animated TV special that first premiered in 1964. The script was adapted by Robert Penola, and features songs by Johnny Marks arranged by Timothy Splain with orchestrations by William C. White. The show is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The show is directed by Bluefield University faculty members Charles M. Reese and Rebecca McCoy-Reese with music direction by Bluefield University senior Staley Lyle, choreography by sophomore Abigail McComas, and designed by junior Brian Fisher.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer boasts a cast of 22 young people ranging from seven years old to college age. Rudolph is played by Cannon Smith who has appeared in numerous Bluefield Youth Theatre (BYT) productions. Hermey the elf, who longs to be a dentist, is played by Elias Stout, another veteran of multiple BYT productions (most notably young Simba in the company’s 2019 production of The Lion King). Sam, the talking snowman who narrates the story is played by Finn Smith (older brother of Cannon) who made his BYT debut as Ralphie in their 2018 production of A Christmas Story. Santa Claus is played by Bluefield University junior Brian Fisher. Yukon Cornelius, the intrepid prospector with very few prospects is played by Bluefield High School senior, Josiah Hicks, who made his BU stage debut earlier this fall in their production of The 39 Steps. The Abominable Snow Monster of the North (the Bumble) is played by BU graduate and technical director Robert Walls. Other cast members include Laura Horton as Mrs. Claus, Staley Lyle as Coach Comet, Ian Matullo as Donner (Rudolph’s father), Rachel White as Mrs. Donner, Blaine Anderson as Clarice, Alexandra Stout as Clarice’s mother, Caleb Cumbow as Boss Elf, Levi Mullins as Fireball, Isabella Deel as Moonracer, and Gavin Bolton as Charlie, the misnamed Jack in the Box. Ensemble members include Olivia Deel, Teddy Grosecloe, Skylar Harold, Riley Lingenfelter, Camden Surface, and Callie Wilkinson.
“This is a classic,” said director Charles Reese. “This story has been a staple of the Christmas season for 56 years. I grew up watching the TV special every Christmas when I was a child. When I became a parent, I introduced it to my children. And now they have introduced it to theirs. Our students and youth theatre performers have had a great time bringing these beloved characters and this classic Christmas story to life. We hope our audiences have just as much fun watching and singing along with the show when they join us this December.”
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer opens December 9 and runs through December 12. Performances are at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 3:00 pm on Sunday. For further information contact the Bluefield University Department of Theatre at 276-326-424
