WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bluefield State University student Patrice Sterling has received one of five $5,000 scholarships from the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association (IBTTA) Foundation. Of the five IBTTA scholarships, one was allocated for a student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
Sterling, a Kingston, Jamaica resident, is a BSU sophomore pursuing her degree in Computer Science. She is a Passport to College Mentor and BSU Honors College student representative. Patrice recently completed a seven-week paid internship at a Microsoft and Cyborg Mobile-cosponsored New Technologists Innovation Academy.
“To me, the IBTTA scholarship award means accessibility and financial liberty,” the Sterling explained. “I can now afford to purchase and pay for additional educational resources without feeling uncertain about where the funding will come from.”
“We are thrilled to award these scholarships to future leaders in transportation and mobility,” said Jim Wilson, Board Chair of the IBTTA Foundation/Senior Vice President at TransCore. “The scholarships represent the core of the IBTTA Foundation’s mission to advance programs that strengthen awareness of career opportunities and promote current and future leaders in mobility and transportation.”
“These scholarships also reflect our commitment to fostering diversity in the industry by encouraging and supporting students attending HBCUs,” added Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Transportation and 2022 IBTTA President.
“I have a great passion for how products and services impact consumers,” Sterling said. “The need to improve and advance the transportation and infrastructure system will be beneficial on many counts. It will create quality jobs for the unemployed, especially in deserving communities. It will promote prevailing wages and provide opportunities for local businesses. The advanced and modernized transportation and infrastructure system will positively impact the mobility of those in the rural areas, the suburbs, and cities. The advancement of the infrastructure system will contribute to adequate, affordable, and reliable means of transportation for everyone.”
Sterling will be honored virtually, along with other scholarship winners, during a special ceremony at the IBTTA’s Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Austin, TX, on September 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.