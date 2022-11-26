BLUEFIELD — Two Bluefield State University student teams competed in the West Virginia Society of Radiologic Technologists’ (WVSRT) annual conference at Canaan Valley Resort earlier this month. The annual conference featured a diverse program covering current trends in medical imaging to enhance professionalism and optimize patient care quality.
BSU Bluefield campus RadTech students Ethan Hill, Katelyn Miller, and Sherry Finley joined BSU Beckley campus Rad Tech students Hanna Lipps, Kiera Humphrey, and Chelsey Adkins, as well as Hailey Mitchem (who served as an alternate team member on both teams) in a quiz bowl competition at the event.
“Our students responded to questions about topics that included Procedures, Radiation Safety, Image Acquisition, and Patient Care,” noted BSU RadTech Instructor Vanessa Godfrey, “and they acquitted themselves very well.” The BSU Beckley student team finished fifth (top 1/3) and the BSU Bluefield student team finished seventh (top 1/2) in the 17-team field involving all Radiologic Technology academic programs in West Virginia.
“The students and faculty really appreciate the support of the BSU Student Government Association, which helped with conference expenses,” Godfrey added.
