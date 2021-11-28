BLUEFIELD — Nearly a dozen selected industry leaders joined 30 Bluefield State College Engineering Technology students, faculty and administrators for the first meeting of Bluefield State College’s Industry Advisory Board (IAB), November 16. The new IAB will provide insight as the Engineering Technology programs’ curricula become even more precisely tuned to develop graduates that meet the skilled workforce needs in the field.
Bluefield State Provost Dr. Ted Lewis, School of STEM Interim Dean Dr. Jan Czarnecki, and Joey Hazelwood, Chair of Engineering, welcomed attendees and provided an overview of the meeting.
“Advising Board members reviewed STEM curricula, student learning outcomes, and programmatic learning outcomes,” Hazelwood said. “In breakout sessions for each of the Engineering Technology programs, our ‘Voices of Industry’ also discussed emerging industry trends and the educational preparation that can continue to equip BSC ET graduates to move seamlessly into rewarding careers.”
“Bluefield State College is committed to developing a highly trained workforce,” noted Dr. Lewis, “and we greatly appreciate the leadership of our advisory committees. By receiving programmatic feedback from these leaders of business and industry, we can continue to provide the highest quality workforce programs which meet the needs of our community.”
“I was pleased with the turnout of faculty, advisory board members, students, and invited guests,” Dr. Czarnecki observed. “This is an important collaborative effort to ensure a bright future for the Engineering Technology programs and our students.”
