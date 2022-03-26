The first recipients of the “Terry Thompson and John Cardwell” scholarships are pictured at the recent Hatter Hall Scholarship Luncheon at Bluefield State College. They are (seated, left-to-right): Damien Lynch, Aziyah Jackson, (standing, left-to-right) Michael Acheampong, Michelle Lawson, Kashif Alston, Terry Thompson (BSC retiree for whom, with John Cardwell, the scholarship was named), Patrice Sterling, Nia Lumpkins, and Desmond Freeman.