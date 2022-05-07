BRUSHFORK — Common Ground Partners honored Brushfork Elementary School recently as a military friendly educational partner. The Purple Star Award is a designation assigned to schools which display a special commitment to supporting military children and their families. This award contributes to our efforts to build strong bonds between schools, military service members, and community organizations which meet the specialized needs of our children and enhance the success of all students.
We recognize the amount of support that is required when a family member is in the military. Not only do the service men and women struggle, but their families do as well. Being far from home and missing out on day-to-day life is a sacrifice. These families give up life as we know it to fulfill a cause for the greater good. Recognition of their strength, courage, compassion, neighborly citizenship, resilience, service, and support is a small Brushfork Elementary students planted purple flags to honor past and present service men and women and their families.
According to Dr. Shellie Simpson, Principal, “We are grateful for their service and sacrifice. We will continue to write letters, send care packages, and spend time honoring you!”
