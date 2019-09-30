On an early September drive down the West Virginia Turnpike, I couldn’t help but notice the leaves are already beginning to change shades, especially the further south I traveled. With the advent of “leaf-peeping” and tourism endeavors centered around viewing fall foliage, it is something I pay attention to, as a photographer and nature lover.
As I drove and enjoyed the scenery, I couldn’t help but think of all the fall foliage I’ve had the privilege to enjoy in my life. The Appalachian mountains always put on an incredible show and they are the mountains and trees I grew up with. I’ve mentioned before that my father is a photographer and we spent many autumn days traversing the mountains, just to enjoy the view as a family. When I visit home now I sleep on an air mattress in my father’s office and there is a large framed photo of me on the wall on one of these trips. I was about five or six years old and obviously by the smirk on my face, I was used to being a subject for my father’s photography. Today, instead of a smirk, the photo brings a smile to my face.
I have also been able to experience fall foliage in the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tenn. on a work retreat when I worked for a previous company. We stayed in a gorgeous four-story cabin nestled into the mountains. Every morning that week, I spent drinking my coffee on one of the cabins many porches, wrapped in a blanket, watching the fog roll over those mountains.
However, as I drove the interstate last week, a specific memory popped in my head of fall foliage. While living in Colorado, a friend, my dog and I decided to go for a hike on one of my days off. We drove out to San Juan National Forest which covers over 1,878,846 acres in western Colorado. We headed there to hike the Geyser Spring trail, aptly named because of the only “true geyser” in Colorado 500 feet of elevation up the trail. As he drove the winding mountain road to the trailhead, I laid my head on my crossed arms on the open window and breathed in the view. The golden Aspen Trees that line the road had begun to change color and I remember breathing in a new kind of autumn air, the kind the higher elevation with no humidity provided. I glanced in the rearview mirror and remember laughing at how similar my dog, Zooey and I looked as she hung her head out the backseat window. The hike was of course, incredible and the geyser was like nothing I’d ever seen, but for some reason, that drive is one of the memories that sticks in my mind.
While the beauty of fall foliage is, of course, the highlight of the season, there is something about autumn air that makes the season truly special to me. As summer loosens her grip, the air cools and add in the scent of autumn leaves, pumpkins, hot tea and you have my ideal Sunday morning.
A few evenings ago, I got home from work and walked into my house to find that, apparently the night before in my sleep I had turned the heat on. My house was 75 degrees and sweltering. Thankfully, it was a gorgeous autumn evening. With appreciation for my safe neighborhood, I opened all of the windows and let that wonderful cool air sweep through my home. Inspired by the air, I lit a bunch of candles all over my house, made a cup of tea and read a book until sunset. I begrudgingly shut all the windows, but thankfully the scent of the early autumn air remained in my house.
Last year I wrote one of my columns about “autumn resolutions.” In short, with nature shaking off the weight of the past year, I am generally more inspired to make changes in autumn. The chemical process that allows us to enjoy the colors of autumn is fascinating. However, the trees need water to perform these processes. While the leaves may be changing early this year, they are not showing their usual bright colors, due to a lack of precipitation in our area. According to an article Bluefield Daily Telegraph Senior Reporter, Greg Jordan wrote this week, in the last two months, there has been a deficit of 2 to 4 inches of rain across the region. So, to fully enjoy the potential of Appalachian autumn, let’s pray for rain, shall we?
