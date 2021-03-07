Last weekend, I treated myself to one of my favorite activities, book shopping.
I have been telling myself for over a year that I should read every single book I own before buying more, but many of my fellow book lovers out there know that is never the case.
Of course, I am familiar with all of the books I own and have read most of them at least once. If I still had every book I have ever owned, I could open a store. I’ve done my share of book donations through the years, but the largest thinning out was the most difficult.
At that point in my life, I was moving around a lot and carrying everything I owned with me, and I was getting tired of it. In addition, I had just accepted a job in Colorado, which meant my biggest move yet. I needed money for the move and after selling all the clothes, knickknacks, and electronics I could, I reluctantly looked to my bookshelf.
I held each book in my hands, getting a feel for which ones I could part with. I tried to chose the books I could get the most money out of by selling them to my local Huntington, W.Va. used bookstore. Each time I drove to work that month, I dropped off a box of books for them to go through and choose ones to buy. Each evening, I would pick up a nearly empty cardboard box and my payment. Once I had made enough money to move, I stopped selling my books.
Most of my books made it to Colorado with me. In my small desert town, there was another used book store that I would grow to love as much as the one in Huntington, if not a bit more. While the bookshop in Huntington was nice, it was very put-together and tidy. My used book store in Colorado was a house that had been transformed into a bookstore, which meant every single nook and cranny of that old house was chock full of every book you could possibly imagine. I spent hours just sitting crossed-legged on the floor in front of different sections of the store, reading. There was a living room set up in the middle for book sampling, but I preferred the floor in front of the books and the owners didn’t mind. They were honestly just excited that my friends and I were interested in books.
When it came time for me to move back east, the problem of moving my books reared its ugly head. If you’ve ever moved a book collection, you will know how heavy and difficult books can be to move. My dad had flown out to move me back home and we sat on my living room floor sorting through my book collection, I realized I needed to thin out my collection again. Eventually, we decided the heaviest ones needed to be donated. It just so happened that my heaviest books were some of my favorites. I had a 24 book set of LIFE Magazine photography that I treasured, but after trying to pack them back into boxes, I decided it was time to head to the used book store.
With a heavy heart and even heavier boxes, my dad and I donated the books to the little store built into a house where I had spent so many of my days off in Colorado, with hopes that someone else would wander into the store, and find those photography books that had been inspiring me for years. I hugged the owner goodbye while my dad waited in the car.
After all of those moves, I have tried my best to not accumulate as much stuff, especially not heavy stuff. But, last weekend, I dug through bargain bins and used books and felt that same feeling I got on the floor of that used book store in Colorado, a feeling similar to the one I get when I think about my hometown library, the first place I went when I got my driver’s license. I know, I was a very cool teenager, right? But I was happy and learning.
Books mean more than words printed on paper, bound to a spine, packaged up to look pretty on a shelf. Books were my inspiration for play as a child, a friend as an adolescent, a resource as a college student, and now, as a grown woman, books are a comforting place to retreat from the day-to-day minutiae of adulthood.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
