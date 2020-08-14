Before I was hired by The Bluefield Daily Telegraph and promoted to Lifestyles Editor, my work schedule always included at least two board meetings.
As I have explained before, I spent the first years of my career as the “non-designated” reporter in a number of newsrooms. Usually this means that reporter is not assigned to a “beat,” or particular topic. There are a lot of aspects of journalism that a lot of people don’t understand. Once you get your first “beat,” you’re elated. It gives you a place in the newsroom, a subject to become an expert in. I got my first beat at my college newspaper, as the city and political reporter. This is where I first began to dip my toes into the world of board meetings.
I could never count the number of meetings I have been to. Most of those stem from when I was an Education Reporter, covering three school districts in complete turmoil out west. In the interest of my journalistic integrity and the ongoing issues there, I’d rather not get into more detail, but the meetings I attended in that role were nothing short of brutal.
One school district, in particular had suffered recent tragedies and violence. In response, their community turned on the school board, understandably. As most debates involving “what is best for the children,” go, these meetings got so out of hand that they had to move the meetings in a school gym, full to the brim with hundreds of parents and teachers. In fact, the Sheriff and his Deputies began attending to keep the peace. The longest of these meetings lasted about seven hours. Yes, you read that correctly. Imagine going through seven hours of notes and recordings at 2 a.m. with a deadline at 6 a.m.
In that situation, I had decided to move back home by the time the superintendent stepped down, but I was lucky enough to attend his last meeting as the superintendent. I should be clear, there was some monetary embezzlement happening in that district that I had the privilege of uncovering through my reporting and reading hundreds of pages of budget reports. Perhaps now, you will understand why I wanted to sit in the press area and stare at him as he read his resignation. In my reporting, I had not set out to expose him, I just wanted to understand the context behind the controversy I was covering. I accidentally uncovered more than I ever intended.
I am so happy to be where I am and not at war with a school district, as a journalist. But, that is part of the beauty of journalism; the things you never knew you needed to uncover. Our jobs are to gather information, understand it, write about it and write the story for you to read. As long as the journalist in question does not have a reputation of questionable ethics, I’d trust the journalist’s reporting. But, that is just me.
The lighter side of inspiration for this column is “Hamilton,” the broadway show. It was released on Disney plus recently and I have watched it a lot as well as listening to the soundtrack over and over again. It is a world-renowned and well-loved performance, but I can’t help but wonder throughout the show, if the people in positions of power in real life debated with such passion and maybe musically...how much attention people would pay to politics. Perhaps a rap-battle, a sing-off, maybe even a dance. It’s up to them, but I would recommend you watch Hamilton if you can.
I am not going to paint you a pretty picture, outside of reality. Most board meetings are pretty uneventful, but it is vital for journalists to be there, just in case there is something amiss that the public would never know. I can safely say that, because even outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the people attending these meetings are journalists or a couple people who want to speak at the meeting. Journalists, with the right intentions, are the watchdogs of our world. I have never met someone who chose journalism for the praise or glory, we all just wanted to make a difference.
