Bluewell School

Bluewell School announces the following students to their third-nine-week honor roll for the 2021/22 school year

A Honor Roll:

First Grade: Tori Cahill, Molly Turner, Chloe Riffe, Aria Shepherd, Joseph Pack, Brantley Oliver, Alex Bailey, Ames Blankenship, Maci Dillow, Samantha Stevenson, Abigail Taft, Ellamae Hopper, Cali Thomas

Second Grade: Cameron Goodloe, Ava Grose, Aubree Hale, Austin Stacy, Camden Turner, Uriah Wessells, Jaydyn Akers,

Third Grade: Cambree Blankenship, Samuel Mayorga, Riley Thompson, Greyson Bailey, Alayna Deem

Fourth Grade: Kelsee Aparicio, Landry Blankenship, Isaac Riffe

Fifth Grade: Jude Lilly, Jacob Lucas, Brayden Nunn, Emma Miller, Peyton Phillips, Madyson Arnold, Autumn Cutlip, Payton Giberson, Mariah Hyman, Alexandria Nash, Mary Villareal

A/B Honor Roll:

First Grade: Gabriel Nelson, Skylar Davis, McKenzie Shupe, Jaiden Moore, Kaiden Thompson

Second Grade: Aiden Auton, Levi Farmer, Justin Codd, Landon Thompson, Kase Lilly, Matthew Stacy, Nicholai Waugh

Third Grade: Easton Taft, Gabrielle Thorne

Fourth Grade: Bentley Abram, Chloe Waddell, McKenzie Callen, Olivia Kade, Mason Tiller, Landon Day, Wyatt Parks

Fifth Grade: Abigail Kiser, Haleigh Proffitt, Emily Hancock, Izah Hitt, Austin Burnopp, Brooklyn Hart, Kira Lusk

Montcalm Middle School

Montcalm Middle School announces the following students for their third quarter honor roll for the 021/22 school year:

7th Grade

Carson Austin, Ayden Bailey, Matthew Dinger, Chase Gilbert, Ethan Gilbert, Kelly Scaggs, Brandon Vaughn

8th Grade

Breanna Beggs, Landyn Casey, Landin Clower, Jonathan Estep , Caitlyn Hagerman, Savannah Johnson, Ava Mangus, Bryana Mcleod, Kiley Minnix, Makiya Riffe, Tyler Stevenson

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you