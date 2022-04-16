Bluewell School
Bluewell School announces the following students to their third-nine-week honor roll for the 2021/22 school year
A Honor Roll:
First Grade: Tori Cahill, Molly Turner, Chloe Riffe, Aria Shepherd, Joseph Pack, Brantley Oliver, Alex Bailey, Ames Blankenship, Maci Dillow, Samantha Stevenson, Abigail Taft, Ellamae Hopper, Cali Thomas
Second Grade: Cameron Goodloe, Ava Grose, Aubree Hale, Austin Stacy, Camden Turner, Uriah Wessells, Jaydyn Akers,
Third Grade: Cambree Blankenship, Samuel Mayorga, Riley Thompson, Greyson Bailey, Alayna Deem
Fourth Grade: Kelsee Aparicio, Landry Blankenship, Isaac Riffe
Fifth Grade: Jude Lilly, Jacob Lucas, Brayden Nunn, Emma Miller, Peyton Phillips, Madyson Arnold, Autumn Cutlip, Payton Giberson, Mariah Hyman, Alexandria Nash, Mary Villareal
A/B Honor Roll:
First Grade: Gabriel Nelson, Skylar Davis, McKenzie Shupe, Jaiden Moore, Kaiden Thompson
Second Grade: Aiden Auton, Levi Farmer, Justin Codd, Landon Thompson, Kase Lilly, Matthew Stacy, Nicholai Waugh
Third Grade: Easton Taft, Gabrielle Thorne
Fourth Grade: Bentley Abram, Chloe Waddell, McKenzie Callen, Olivia Kade, Mason Tiller, Landon Day, Wyatt Parks
Fifth Grade: Abigail Kiser, Haleigh Proffitt, Emily Hancock, Izah Hitt, Austin Burnopp, Brooklyn Hart, Kira Lusk
Montcalm Middle School
Montcalm Middle School announces the following students for their third quarter honor roll for the 021/22 school year:
7th Grade
Carson Austin, Ayden Bailey, Matthew Dinger, Chase Gilbert, Ethan Gilbert, Kelly Scaggs, Brandon Vaughn
8th Grade
Breanna Beggs, Landyn Casey, Landin Clower, Jonathan Estep , Caitlyn Hagerman, Savannah Johnson, Ava Mangus, Bryana Mcleod, Kiley Minnix, Makiya Riffe, Tyler Stevenson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.