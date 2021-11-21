Bluewell Elementary
Bluewell Elementary School announces the following students to their first nine-week honor roll for the 2021/22 school year:
Grade 1:
“A” — Tori Cahill, Molly Turner, Emma Etter, Brantley Oliver, Chloe Riffe, Aria Shepherd, Gabriel Nelson, Alex Bailey, Ames Blankenship, Ettie Cross, Maci Dillow, Ellamae Hopper, Samantha Stevenson, Abigail Taft, Cali Thomas, Kaiden Thompson
“A/B” — Dante Callen, Edin Nash, McKenzie Shupe, Brayden Hale, Jaiden Moore, Reagan Wood
Grade 2:
“A” — Jaydyn Akers, Cameron Goodloe, Ava Grose, Aubree Hale, Austin Stacy, Camden Turner
“A/B” — Aubree Carpenter, Uriah Wessells, Justin Codd
Grade 3:
“A” — Cambree Blankenship, Riley Thompson, Gavin Wagner, Greyson Bailey
“A/B” — Samuel Mayorga, Brayden Ramsey, Gabrielle Thorne
Grade 4:
“A” — Kelsee Aparicio, Landry Blankenship, Wyatt Parks
“A/B” — Bentley Abram, Isaac Riffe, Chloe Waddell
Grade 5:
“A” — Autumn Cutlip, Jude Lilly, Brayden Nunn, Emma Miller
“A/B” — Payton Giberson, Austin Burnopp, Samantha Crawford, Mariah Hyman, Aiden Farmer, Izah Hitt, Jacob Lucas, Peyton Phillips, Haleigh Proffitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.