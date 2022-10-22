BLUEFIELD, Va – Bluefield University Theatre Department presents the Gothic thriller Dracula in Harman Auditorium October 27, and 28 at 7:30 pm and October 30 at 3:00 pm. The company will also present a special Halloween performance on October 31 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for all performances are $10 in advance for adults and $5 for students and senior adults. Tickets are $12 and $7 at the door.
The play, based on the novel written by Bram Stoker in 1896, is set in the large country estate home, and private sanatorium just outside of London, of psychiatrist John Seward. The neighboring ruin, Carfax Abbey, has recently been purchased by the flamboyant Romanian nobleman Count Dracula. When a visitor Mina Weston took ill suddenly during a visit to Dr. Seward’s daughter Lucy subsequently dies, Seward summons a former mentor and teacher, Professor Van Helsing to see if she can get to the bottom of his daughter’s illness before she, too, succumbs to the mysterious malady. Van Helsing, with the help of Dr. Seward and Lucy’s fiancée Jonathan Harker race against the clock to discover what ailment is plaguing Lucy before she, too, falls prey to the same puzzling condition.
Dracula is played in the Bluefield University production by a newcomer to the company, Derek Cruise. Van Helsing is played by Bluefield University Theatre faculty member Rebecca McCoy-Reese. The role of Lucy is played by Bluefield University junior Abigail McComas, while her father, Dr. Seward, is played by BU senior General Smith. Harker is played by senior Brian Fisher, and Renfield is portrayed by senior Noah Jennings. Also in the cast is Aaron Sudderth as Mr. Butterworth, an attendant at the asylum, and Alysia Townsend as Miss Wells, Miss Lucy’s servant.
Dracula is directed by Bluefield University Theatre artistic director Charles M. Reese. “Dracula is one of my favorite plays,” said Reese. “I first did the show when I was in college years ago. I’ve directed or performed in it six or seven times over the years. I think our audiences are going to have a great time.”
To make reservations visit the BU theatre ticketing site at https://our.show/bu-dracula.
