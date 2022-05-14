BLUEFIELD, VA — Throughout the years, the Bluefield University Art Gallery has hosted pieces from students in the Art and Design program, as well as regional and national artists. A variety of this art, including oil paintings, drawings, photographs, mixed media, and watercolor pieces, is being displayed now through the fall in the Bluefield University Art Collection exhibit.
“Each graduate from the Art and Design program had to have a show of their work (Senior Exit Show) as part of their graduation requirement,” explained Walter Shroyer, chair of the Art and Design Department. “I often asked the student would they be willing to donate one of their art pieces for the BU art collection. Other pieces in the exhibit were purchased by the Art and Design program for the BU art collection.”
The exhibit features art from several Bluefield University alumni: Charlie Agnew, Chris Benson, Faith Pike Blackwell, Hunter Browning, Dallas Burton, Joy David, Nicky Dronsick, Jerry Frech, Kara Georgiades, Terra Hull, Aya Ichikawa, Barbara Price, and Toyomi Tsuda.
Additionally, the gallery includes pieces from Sandra Bowden, Hal Brainerd, Charlie Brouwer, and Jeff Gorrell.
“The Art Collection was set up by the Art and Design program as an art loan program for faculty and staff offices,” Shroyer explained. “Over the years we have loaned out over 70 art pieces for campus offices. I even collected some of these pieces from offices just for this show. When not on loan the art pieces decorate the walls of the art building.”
