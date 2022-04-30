BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield University recognized dozens of outstanding students for academic excellence during the Annual Academic Honors Convocation recently. Each spring, the institution recognizes academic achievement among its students through the year-end awards program. Among the awards presented and the students honored in 2022 were:
• Marvin G. Williams Award for the Outstanding Business Graduate: Laurel Romano of Bluefield, VA.
• Frank S. Easley Award for the Outstanding Business Graduate: Jessica Street of North Tazewell, VA
• Outstanding Master of Business Administration Graduate: Heather Duncan of Bland, VA
• Outstanding Chemistry Graduate: Bryce Shortt of Oakwood, VA
• Outstanding Communication Graduate: William Daniel Mullins of Tazwell, VA
• Outstanding Master of Arts in Counseling: Crystal Taylor of Tazewell, VA
• Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduate: James Burcham of State Road, NC
• Outstanding Criminal Justice Online Graduate: Joshua Stanley of Waxhaw, NC
• Outstanding Early Childhood Education Graduate: Jessica Jones of Galax, VA
• Gerald E. Clay Award for the Outstanding Teacher Education Graduate: Leah Plott of North Tazewell, VA
• Outstanding Master of Arts in Education Graduate: Nathan Cline of Tazewell, VA
• Outstanding English Graduate: Laura Kimzey of Blacksburg, VA
• Outstanding Exercise and Sport Science Sports Medicine Graduate: Makayla Castle of Fort Balckmore, VA
• Outstanding Forensic Science Graduate: Gabrielle Courtney of Richmond, VA
• Outstanding Graphic Communication Graduate: Erik Axel Johansson of Javrebyn, Sweden
• Outstanding History Graduate: Jacob Booth of Daleville, VA
• Outstanding Ministry Leadership Graduate: Phillip Parris of Bristol, TN
• Outstanding Music Graduate: Alexandra Stout of Bluefield, VA
• Outstanding Organizational Leadership Graduate: William Faught of Gilbert, AZ
• Ronald W. Hedrick Award for the Outstanding Psychology and Human Services Graduate: Elishia Pena of Loudon, TN
• Outstanding RN to BSN Graduate: Taylor Blankenship of Richlands, VA
• Outstanding Master of Science in Nursing Graduate: Brittany Rose of Northfork, WV
• Outstanding Theatre Graduate: Christina Marie Robinson of Stafford, VA
• Biblical Languages Award – Hannah Thacker of Haysi, VA
• Rampage Editor’s Scholarships – Kassidy Brown of Afton, TN and William Daniel Mullins of Tazewell, VA
• Valena May Parsons Award – Warren Lester of Bluefield, WV
• John W. Tresch Scholarship – Antowyne Shaw of Chesapeake, VA
• David M. Armbrister History Award – Jacob Booth of Daleville, VA
• Colonial Dames of Mercer County History Scholarship – Taylor Stiltner of Tazewell, VA
• Excellence in Law Enforcement Studies: Timothy (TJ) Martin of Wytheville, VA and Christopher Sumrall of New Augusta, MS
• Excellence in Legal Services: Brooklynn Whitaker of Cumberland Gap, TN
• Walls-Farmer Criminal Justice Scholarships: Linaysha Pagan of Robbinsville, NC and Stephen Glass of Dinwiddie, VA
• Gerald E. Clay Scholarship: Taylor Dunford of Montcalm, WV
• Heather M. Smith Scholarship: Timothy Gasperson of Bluefield, VA
• Delta Kappa Gamma Education Award: Jaime Vest of Princeton, WV
• Heather M. Smith Student Teacher Award: Emma Hyatt of Randleman, NC
• Marsha A. Mead Scholarship: Andre Souza Avilia Amaral of Sandston, VA
• Paul W. Beasley Servant Leadership Award: Terrell Boston of Henrico, VA
• 2022 Distinguished Faculty Award: Dr. Kimberly Farmer
Eight Alpha Chi Graduates were recognized with honor cords to be worn during commencement. Students include; Kassidy Brown of Afton, TN; James Burcham of State Road, NC; Keirstan Farmer of Richlands, VA; Laura Kimzey of Blacksburg, VA; Faith Lamberth of Pembroke, VA; Staley Lyle of Chatham, VA; William Daniel Mullins of Tazewell, VA; and Alexandra Stout of Bluefield, VA.
Students Laura Kimzey and Faith Lamberth were recognized for the 2022 Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society. This honor Society was founded in 1924 and strives to confer distinction for high achievement in English language and literature in undergraduate, graduate, and professional studies.
Student Axel Johansson was recognized as a graduating member of the BU Kappa Pi International Art Society. Kappa Pi International Art Society recognizes student achievement in visual arts. Membership is extended to artists of influence within the discipline.
For a full viewing of the ceremony, visit https://youtu.be/SSP9tlfQxCY
