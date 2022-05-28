BLUEFIELD, Va. — One hundred forty-five Bluefield University students accepted diplomas during the annual spring commencement and the school’s centennial year, Saturday, May 7, in a program that featured a keynote address from Dr. John V. Upton, Jr., executive director of the Baptist General Association of Virginia (BGAV).
Bluefield University president Dr. David Olive welcomed family and friends, who filled the Dome Gymnasium to be a part of the celebratory event.
“We are honored to have the Rev. Dr. John Upton, who is with us today as our commencement speaker,” said Dr. Olive. “I was grateful he accepted the invitation to speak today because of this historic point in the life of Bluefield University. As executive director for the Baptist General Association of Virginia, he represents today, the partnering entity of Virginia Baptists that had the vision and a passion one hundred years ago to establish this college as a point of access for young men and women throughout Central Appalachia.”
The University faculty selected two student speakers; Laura Kimzey, from the on-campus bachelor’s program, and Nathan Cline, from the online master’s program.
Laura Kimzey is a native of Blacksburg, VA, where she lives with her parents and seven siblings. Kimzey graduated with a major in English literature and minors in history and graphic communication. She spent the 2022 spring semester at Oxford University in England. Kimzey was one of forty students from across the U.S. to participate in a semester of study as part of the Scholarship and Christianity in Oxford program jointly sponsored by Wycliffe Hall and the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities.
Nathan Cline serves as a special education teacher at Tazewell High School in Tazewell, Virginia. Cline began his journey in education by volunteering in the TASK (Taking Action for Special Kids) summer enrichment program when he was in middle school, which led to a desire to teach as a special education teacher. Cline graduated from Bluefield University in December 2018 with his bachelor’s degree and was hired as a special education teacher for Tazewell County Public Schools. Cline graduated with his Master of Arts in Educational Leadership with Licensure.
Rev. Dr. John Upton, the keynote speaker and executive director of BGAV, encouraged the graduates in his address.
“Keep your mind on what is true, on what is honorable, on what is pure, and lovely, and full of excellence, and worthy of praise,” said Dr. Upton. “Do you see what this might mean to the world if you thought this way? This isn’t positive thinking. This is visionary. This is what we’re hoping the world will become. What’s on your mind will determine what you see and it will shape you and will shape the world around you. And when you fix your gaze on these things, you will become truth in the world. Bluefield University, for 100 years, you have been doing this. And you’re doing it again today.”
The 2022 Spring Commencement also included special music by Bluefield University’s Variations Chamber Singers and Trombone Quartet, and alumna Alandra Blume; scripture reading by Dr. Cynthia Bascom, professor of communication; the singing of hymns alma mater, led by David Pedde, director for the Center for Worship Arts; formal induction for the class of 2022 into the BU Alumni Association, led by Morgan Lloyd, alumni vice president; and the conferring of degrees, led by Dr. Olive, Dr. Marshall Flowers, provost, and Rebecca McCoy-Reese, assistant professor of theatre.
