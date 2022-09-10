BLUEFIELD — The W. Paul Cole Jr., College of Business at Bluefield State University welcomes Dr. Jerry Wood the new Director of the BSU Master of Business Administration (MBA) Program.
“Dr. Wood is an experienced, and highly respected leader and MBA Director. He brings a wealth of knowledge and a growth mindset that will assist in propelling the W. Paul Cole Jr., College of Business at Bluefield State University into the future,” noted Karen Grogan, Interim Dean, Cole School of Business.
Dr. Wood has served as a campus Dean in Knoxville, TN, as well as MBA Director and Director of Program Development at King University, Carson-Newman University, and Lindsey Wilson College.
“We are very pleased to have received 30 MBA applications, 15 applicants have been accepted and will comprise the program’s next entering class, which begins on October 3,” Dr. Wood observed. “The MBA program at BSU builds leadership skills and develops expertise in decision-making. Students will acquire a stronger professional network, access to greater career opportunities and increased income.”
Bluefield State University has designed its MBA program with an emphasis on accessibility and flexibility to fit the busy schedules of working professionals, without sacrificing the quality, community and the integrity of the program, according to Dean Grogan.
The MBA program is delivered in an innovative and adaptable hybrid format, ideal for new 4-year graduates as well as ambitious, mid-career professionals. The BSU MBA program has been developed to develop graduates who can address the escalating local and global need for graduate management education and skill sets.
Classes begin every 8 weeks. The next 8-week session October 3. Apply online at: https://bluefieldstate.edu/academics/schools/business/mba/standards
